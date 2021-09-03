Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Antiquarium Studio Closing Party

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Antiquarium Gallery is closing their annex, the Antiquarium Studio, by holding a closing event featuring Tracy Anne Hart's framed prints of Stevie Ray Vaughan from her book, Seeing Stevie Ray (TAMU Press, April 2020). Hart will be on hand with her book, and all prints are 25 percent off.

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Ray
Person
Stevie Ray Vaughan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tamu Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Musicabc27.com

Studio Session : The Wild Hymns

Megan Donley of The Wild Hymns joins us for a Studio Session. She performed their song “Skeleton Woman” live. Megan Donley of folk group The Wild Hymns shared their origin story, musical inspiration, and details on the Harvest Moon Festival where they’ll be playing on September 11th. Megan Donley of...
Visual Artculturemap.com

West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The Austin International Art Fair" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. West Chelsea Contemporary presents "The Austin International Art Fair," a large-scale immersive exhibition featuring rare works by a roster of international art world masters from over 15 countries and 32 artists. Included in the exhibit is father of Surrealism Salvador Dalí with an exceptional selection from the Argillet Collection. Additional featured artists include Neo-surrealist Australian artist Gil Bruvel, Gary James McQueen, contemporary Chinese artists Zhang Xiao Gang, Yue Min Jun, and Zao Wu Ki, as well as Neo-Pop Japanese artists Takashi Murakami and Yoshitomo Nara.
Museumsculturemap.com

Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Kana Harada: "Divine Spark" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Divine Spark," which features new works created by Dallas-based artist Kana Harada during this time of a global pandemic, embodies the artist’s wishes for a peaceful and bright future for all. In this exhibition, she continues to push sculpture, foam, and acrylic and watercolor painting to new heights in her practice.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents Alejandra Almuelle: "Of The Land" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The "Of The Land" exhibit explores clay in its varied states, from mud, to raw, to the fired state that turns clay into ceramics. Here, Alejandra Almuelle uses fresh clay to create an installation formed by hand to contrast with a wall piece consisting of a series of discs harvested unaltered from local clay sediment. These two installations with a series of cephalic vessels bring the human presence, not as a protagonist of landscape, but as a commentary of the body as place and receptacle of memory, like the land itself.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Studio Mix: September 2021

LCD Soundsystem offshoot Museum Of Love has released its first new album in seven years, Life of Mammals. The project consists of Pat Mahoney, co-founder and drummer of LCD Soundsystem, and Dennis McNany, known for his production work as Jee Day. The album was produced/recorded between Mahoney’s LCD touring commitments and was mixed by LCD frontman James Murphy.
Keller, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Endersby Productions closes Keller studio but will stay in business

Endersby Productions, a photography studio, announced in a Facebook post that they will be closing their studio in Keller at 136 Olive St. on Oct. 31. Owners Nicole and Scott Endersby, who started their business in 2010, decided not to renew their lease because it became “a money pit” since most of the work done by the studio was “charity based,” according to the post.
Theater & Danceculturemap.com

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Take One Improv

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Take One Improv has performed over 1,000 shows for 10,000 people all over the country entertaining audiences with their fast-paced "Whose Line"-style games and larger-than-life characters.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

St. Pete belly dance studio Hip Expressions to close after 10 years

As attendance dropped off at Hip Expressions belly dance studio in St. Petersburg during the pandemic, owner Johanna Krynytzky tried everything to stay afloat. She began offering virtual classes. But it wasn’t enough to pay her monthly rent at 2033 54th Ave N., a space she’d occupied for nearly a decade. Krynytzky was prepared to tell her landlord, April Hill, that the dance studio had to leave. But then she got a better offer.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

The Acting Studio

James Edwards was a pioneer, a brilliant actor, writer, producer, mentor, the first black actor to ever play a lead in a major motion picture. This was accomplished in Stanley Kramers' "Home of the Brave". His rich and deep legacy lives on in his daughter Dr. Ghia Edwards, who is...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Studio Movie Grill closes local theater that was only open a few months

CHARLOTTE — Studio Movie Grill has permanently shuttered its north Charlotte theater, but the Dallas-based chain isn’t ruling out a return to the market. Studio Movie Grill confirmed its 52,000-square-foot location won’t reopen in the Prosperity Village shopping center, near Interstate 485 and Prosperity Church Road. It invested $10 million into that full-service theater, which opened in late December 2019 -- just before the pandemic hit.
EntertainmentTrendHunter.com

Floating Recording Studios

NLÉ designed the Floating Music Hub in Cape Verde to create a unique cultural venue. Kunlé Adeyemi, the lead architect on the project, is recognized for his originality and innovation in the industry. This new venue is no exception to Adeyemi's impeccable talents. The inspiration came from the desire to...
Musicabc27.com

Studio Session : Matthew Wheeler

Storytelling musician Matthew Wheeler is back for a Studio Session. Drawing inspiration from literary works Matthew shared his song “The Road and the Common” on today’s show.
Fort Worth, TXculturemap.com

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Wile E. Coyote, and Road Runner will be projected larger than life on the big screen, while the Fort Worth Symphony plays the original scores live. Created by the Emmy Award-winning team of Daugherty and David Ka Lik Wong, this new edition celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Bugs Bunny at the Symphony with classics like What’s Opera, Doc?, The Rabbit of Seville, and Rhapsody Rabbit, plus new additions Dynamite Dance, Wet Cement, and three new 3-D Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner Looney Tunes shorts.
Plano, TXartgroupsdfw.com

Art Studio Space Available

Beautiful art studio space for rent in the Arts District of Historic Downtown Plano. The space is inside Rail Station Studios with large storefront window exposure. The studio is home to two other artists’ studios and the exhibited work of six other artists. In addition to being a great place to create your art, it is also a great place to sell and market your art. As a participant in the many Downtown Plano Arts District events, hundreds and thousands of art shoppers stream though the studio each year. A major benefit to being a resident artist in the studio is the promotion and publicity that the studio continuously generates.
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Graphic Design On The Studio Tour

The Studio Tour is two weeks away. The event started as a grass-roots invitation from artists to neighbors who might like to see work in progress, inspiring mistakes, and final pieces of art. The event has grown to be both a reunion of locals and a welcome way for guests to see into the places of mountain makers.
Entertainmentculturemap.com

Mad Nice presents What A Vibe & WAV

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mad Nice will highlight music from favorite upcoming artists. Guests can submit two musical artists when they purchase tickets, to hear during the party. Then at the party, guests can participate in polls where they can vote on what artist they would like to hear next in the DJ's mix. The event will be a unique funday, filled with drink specials, dancing, amazing music, and good energy.
Museumsculturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Without Limits: Helen Frankenthaler, Abstraction, and the Language of Print" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In 1952, Helen Frankenthaler (1928–2011) transformed abstract art with her first soak-stained painting, Mountains and Sea, which she made by pouring and brushing thinned out oil paint over raw canvas placed on the floor. Her deliberate movements from above resulted in abstract works that seem both intentional and spontaneous. A key figure in the development of color-field painting, she was a tireless experimenter with color, form, and technique over the course of her life.
Greenwich, CTNew Haven Register

In photos: Eagles soar as they close out the concert at Greenwich Town Party

GREENWICH — Classic rock band Eagles rocked the house Sunday night as the closing band at the annual Greenwich Town Party at at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. Led by Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Vince Gill, along with Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles founder Glenn Frey, the band opened with “Take It Easy” to a cheering crowd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy