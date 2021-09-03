Antiquarium Studio Closing Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The "Of The Land" exhibit explores clay in its varied states, from mud, to raw, to the fired state that turns clay into ceramics. Here, Alejandra Almuelle uses fresh clay to create an installation formed by hand to contrast with a wall piece consisting of a series of discs harvested unaltered from local clay sediment. These two installations with a series of cephalic vessels bring the human presence, not as a protagonist of landscape, but as a commentary of the body as place and receptacle of memory, like the land itself.