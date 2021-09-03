Antiquarium Studio Closing Party
The Antiquarium Gallery is closing their annex, the Antiquarium Studio, by holding a closing event featuring Tracy Anne Hart's framed prints of Stevie Ray Vaughan from her book, Seeing Stevie Ray (TAMU Press, April 2020). Hart will be on hand with her book, and all prints are 25 percent off.
