Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From “Under the Sea” to “Friend Like Me,” legendary Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken gave voice to many favorite Disney moments and created some of the most enduring songs of all time. “Be Our Guest” for a concert spotlighting the unforgettable, nostalgic hits from screen-to-stage musicals like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Aladdin, Newsies, and more, performed by talented actors from Broadway, including Matt Doyle (star of Broadway’s Spring Awakening and The Book of Mormon).

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Academy Award#Disney#Newsies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
Related
Musicd23.com

Host Jon Burlingame Scores Big Interview with Alan Menken for Disney’s For Scores Podcast

So says Jon Burlingame, a longtime music journalist and the host of Disney’s For Scores, a podcast series that shines the spotlight on television and film composers—taking listeners behind the curtain of some of today’s most iconic scores from Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney. Recent episodes have featured Lorne Balfe, who composed the score for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow; Ludwig Göransson, describing his trip to Senegal to work with local musicians for the music of Black Panther, as well the challenges of scoring the first two seasons of The Mandalorian; and Nicholas Britell, who combined orchestra and rock in the score for Disney’s summer hit Cruella.
Theater & Dancecititour.com

FULL CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR BROADWAY’S WICKED

Casting has been announced for the Broadway production of “Wicked,” which will resume performances on Tuesday, September 14 at 7PM at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street). Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holtzman. The production...
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Black Theatre United Releases Detailed New Deal for Broadway

As curtains comes back up, the founding members of Black Theatre United (BTU) have announced the release of their historic New Deal For Broadway, which establishes industry-wide standards and reforms around Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Accessibility and Belonging (EDIAB) with a focus on Black individuals in theater. Developed from March through August 2021 during the organization's previously announced summit, this document outlines both short-term reforms to be implemented prior to Broadway’s reopening this fall as well as long-term reforms to be implemented in the next one to three years.
Miramar Beach, FLwaltonsun.com

Broadway's Shoshana Bean to perform at Seagar's

To honor the reopening of Broadway, Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents award-winning singer and actress Shoshana Bean in the return to Seagar’s Prime Steak & Seafood on Sept. 14. Seagar’s "Cabaret: A Tribute to Broadway" event begins at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood, 4000 S Sandestin Blvd. in Miramar Beach.
Posted by
Deadline

Three-Day Times Square Festival & Concert To Celebrate Broadway’s Reopening

A three-day, free outdoor Times Square festival heralding the reopening of Broadway will culminate in a Sept. 19 concert celebrating what organizers describe as “the entirety of the Broadway industry.” Specific participants and performers have not yet been announced. The festival will kick off in Times Square on Friday, September 17, and will include interactive experiences, panels, live concerts, and performances throughout the weekend. The festival will lead up to the finale concert on Sunday. Called Curtain Up!, the three-day fest is being presented by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance and title sponsor Prudential. Additional details including schedules and talent will be announced in coming weeks. Event organizers say they will continue to follow the city, state and federal Covid-19 guidelines and will inform the public of any changes to the event protocols or schedule.
Houston Chronicle

Houston Symphony kicks off new pops season by celebrating Alan Menken

Once upon a time, the songs of Alan Menken — “Under the Sea,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World,” and many more — gave the Walt Disney Company a real shot in the arm. But the songs everybody knows barely scratch the surface of Menken’s body of work, so the Houston Symphony will open its Bank of America Pops season this weekend with “Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway.”
Entertainmentjohnstonsunrise.net

'Mamma Mia!': A spicy good musical at TBTS

So you’ve seen the musical more than once, on the stage and at the movies. You’ve even seen the movie sequel. And you’ve heard the Abba album a zillion times. Theatre By The Sea owner/producer Bill Haney is betting on you wanting to see it one more time, so he has brought the hit musical “Mama Mia!” back to the beloved barn theater, giving us the first Broadway production to be presented in Rhode Island after nearly two years.
New York City, NYKGO

'This is Broadway' welcomes theater lovers back to Times Square

NEW YORK -- The Broadway League is launching "This is Broadway," a historic initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square following the industry's 18-month shutdown. "This is Broadway" is the result of unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, myriad behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Broadway's 'Waitress' Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Nick Cordero Upon Reopening

Broadway’s “Waitress” offered a special homage to one of its original cast members when it reopened this week after an 18-month closure. Actor Nick Cordero, who originated the role of Earl in “Waitress,” died in July 2020 following a monthslong battle with COVID-19. At the reopening performance of “Waitress” on...
Performing Artsthedigitalfix.com

The best musicals of all time

Great musicals are some of cinema’s purest pleasures. Bangin’ tunes, on point choreography, soaring vocals, they have a way of uplifting our spirits in a manner many other movies just can’t. Between stage and screen, musicals come in all shapes and sizes, from beautiful animated movies, to dramatic action movies, and, surprisingly, even the occasional horror movie.
Museumsattractionsmagazine.com

The Museum of Broadway is coming to New York City in 2022

“We thought it would be this great idea that was a hybrid of both an experiential museum that’s very interactive, colorful, and fun, as well as making sure that we were really getting the integrity of the history of Broadway by including costumes, artifacts, and historic elements,” said Diane Nicoletti, Rubik Marketing founder and one of the museum’s founders.
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Circle T Ranch Music Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents the inaugural Circle T Ranch Music Festival. The concerts will take place on an expansive outdoor stage, and audiences can enjoy both contemporary and classic music at sunset and into the evening on the scenic Ranch grounds.
Celebritiesinterviewmagazine.com

Bernadette Peters and Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Privilege of Creativity

In our September issue, we assembled a portfolio of five legendary Grand Dames of Broadway who define elegance, drama, humor, and grace, and who our guest-editor Jeremy O. Harris called “the foundation of New York’s theatrical heartbeat.” In the fourth of five, the actor and singer Bernadette Peters speaks to Lin-Manuel Miranda about Broadway, enduring moments of doubt, and the biggest difference between television and theater.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney’s Lincoln Animatronic Used to Smash His Chair and Throw Fits

Behind the Attraction is a new Disney+ series that features classic Disney attractions in 10 different parts. Each episode highlights a different Disney Parks attraction, including Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and most recently, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln at Disneyland and the Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Comments / 0

Community Policy