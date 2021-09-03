Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From “Under the Sea” to “Friend Like Me,” legendary Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken gave voice to many favorite Disney moments and created some of the most enduring songs of all time. “Be Our Guest” for a concert spotlighting the unforgettable, nostalgic hits from screen-to-stage musicals like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Aladdin, Newsies, and more, performed by talented actors from Broadway, including Matt Doyle (star of Broadway’s Spring Awakening and The Book of Mormon).houston.culturemap.com
