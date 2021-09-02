Violent extremist shot and killed after 6 shoppers stabbed in New Zealand supermarket, authorities say
WELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.www.usatoday.com
