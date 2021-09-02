Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Violent extremist shot and killed after 6 shoppers stabbed in New Zealand supermarket, authorities say

USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 22

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extremist#Sri Lankan#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public SafetyABC Action News

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group.
ImmigrationPosted by
UPI News

N.Z. supermarket attacker ID'ed; PM vows stricter terror laws

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Islamic extremist who police fatally shot after he attacked seven people in New Zealand was officially identified Saturday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to tighten counter-terrorism laws. The man responsible for the Friday attack at an Auckland supermarket was identified as Ahamed Aathill Mohamed...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

New Zealand: ‘Violent extremist’ shot by police was previously arrested for planning lone wolf terror attack

The “violent extremist” fatally shot in an Auckland supermarket on Friday after he stabbed six people, was a known Isis sympathiser who had been held in the past for allegedly planning a “lone wolf” knife attack.New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said that the 32-year-old Sri Lankan national – who has only been identified as “S” for legal reasons – was inspired by Islamic State and was well known to the nation’s security agencies.Ms Ardern said she had personally been briefed on the man in the past but there had been no legal reason for him to be detained."Had...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Six shoppers stabbed in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group that they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people at an Auckland supermarket Friday.
AustraliaPosted by
IBTimes

New Zealand Tried For Years To Deport Supermarket Attacker: Ardern

New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Saturday, saying it was "frustrating" he was allowed to stay free. The lifting of suppression orders showed the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen,...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

New Zealand officials confirm name of Auckland knife attacker

Ahamed Samsudeen was shot and killed after injuring seven people at a supermarket. The New Zealand government has named 32-year-old Ahamed Samsudeen as the extremist who was shot and killed by police after he left seven people injured in a knife attack inside an Auckland supermarket. It emerged that authorities...
AustraliaArkansas Online

New Zealand reexamines laws

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- After a man with Islamic State sympathies stabbed seven people in a supermarket in West Auckland on Friday, New Zealand is in the process of examining its counterterrorism laws. When Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen grabbed a knife at a Countdown supermarket and began stabbing shoppers, the...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Sri Lanka Offers Help With New Zealand Knife Attack Probe

Sri Lanka will cooperate with New Zealand's investigation into a knife rampage by an Islamic State-inspired assailant from the South Asian nation, authorities said Saturday. Police shot dead the 32-year-old Sri Lankan after he attacked seven people in an Auckland supermarket on Friday. The man had been living in New Zealand since 2011.
PetsInternational Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Boy In Front Of His Friends, Child’s Half-Eaten Body Found

The half-eaten body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a forest after he was attacked and dragged away by a leopard in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The boy had gone with his friends to graze cattle in a forest Monday when the incident took place. The police said the leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes, while the victim and his friends were roaming around, unaware of the animal's presence. The leopard then jumped on the boy and dragged him away, the Free Press Journal reported.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Minor Rape Victim Dies Minutes After Giving Birth To Stillborn; Suspect Remains Unknown

A minor girl in India who was raped by an unknown suspect died minutes after she gave birth to a stillborn baby in a hospital. The 17-year-old girl from Ahmedabad, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was brought to a hospital by her parents Saturday after the girl complained about severe bleeding and stomach pain. The doctors found out that the teen girl was nine months pregnant and was about to deliver a child. The hospital authorities informed the police about a suspected case of rape and the girl was shifted to a labor room. The girl fell into a coma and died minutes after delivery without being able to speak much about the suspect, The Times of India reported.
Utah Statetoofab.com

Newlywed Couple Found Dead at Utah Campsite After Reporting 'Creepy' Man

There are no suspects — but the Sheriff claims there is no danger. A newlywed couple were found dead at a Utah campground just days after reporting a "creepy man." The bodies Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were discovered on Wednesday near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains by their friend, who had set out in search of them when they failed to show up for work.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

MS-13 gang members found inside commercial vehicle

Two Mara Salvatrucha gang members were arrested at the Interstate 35 checkpoint, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Laredo North Station agents said they found MS-13 members inside a commercial trailer. Both were within a large group of migrants that were located after a K-9 alerted to contraband within the tractor-trailer.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy