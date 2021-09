Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami has risen the ranks of Shonen franchises in its relatively short history since hitting the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, with one fan artist deciding to imagine one of the "Big Three" of the series in the style of other anime franchises. While Yuji Itadori might be the star of the show and Gojo Satoru has gained insane notoriety among the anime community, Megumi Fushiguro has exhibited some insane moves throughout the first season of the anime which has definitely seen him earn his place within the ranks of Jujutsu Tech.