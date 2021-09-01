AmeriCU Dino Babers Show Returns Thursday
The season's first edition of the AmeriCU Dino Babers Show is set to air at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, live from Heritage Hill Brewery. This year's show will be a 90-minutes and feature weekly guests. During the first hour, Babers will join "Voice of the Orange" Matt Park statewide on the Syracuse Sports Network from Learfield . The pair will break down the previous week's game, look ahead to the Orange's next opponent, and take questions.cuse.com
