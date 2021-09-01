AmeriCU Dino Babers Show Returns Thursday

Despite the fact they’re coming off a 1-10 season, Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers says the Orange are closer than you’d think to his goal. “I think we’re right on the verge of exactly where I want to be,” he said in a one-on-one interview with Spectrum News 1 last week. “The record is what it is, it goes on my deal, and it counts, okay? I get that. But I also understand in those situations we played a lot of young people. And even though the results on the scoreboard may not have been what we wanted, they got experience, and experience counts.”