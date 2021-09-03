Cancel
Elon Musk Talks About Going to Mars in Ten Years

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla had an employee all hands meetings. It had several interesting leaks. Elon Musk said he may go to Mars in 10 years. Gigafactory Berlin is getting approval for production in October. Cybertruck will not be in volume production until 2023. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a...

www.nextbigfuture.com

Businessteslarati.com

VW CEO Diess talks EV sales, autonomy, and Elon Musk

Volkswagen Auto Group CEO Herbert Diess has led his German car company to be one of the most respected in terms of large entities that have chosen to leave a long and successful past of producing gas-powered vehicles in favor of electrified models. Diess has worked long and hard to dissolve VW’s past mistakes, especially the Dieselgate scandal from several years ago. However, in 2021, VW has left its blemished past behind it and is the most popular electrified brand in Europe, leading companies like Tesla, Peugeot, and Renault in the world’s most robust market for electrified vehicles. Diess is a big part of this accomplishment and has one of the more keen eyes for the industry, self-admittedly behind Elon Musk.
Carsmotor1.com

Report: Elon Musk says £18k car coming in 2023, maybe no steering wheel

We already knew Tesla was planning to follow through with its $25,000 (£18,000) compact car, but there were few details. When is it coming? What will it be called? Will it have the latest and greatest Tesla technology, or be watered down for affordability?. Some folks claim to have sources...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Inspiration4 launch date: When will Elon Musk and SpaceX’s private trip to orbit blast off?

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Inspiration4 mission to space, with liftoff coming in just days.The most recent indications from SpaceX have confirmed that the mission is ready to go and that it is progressing on track for launch.That is planned for 15 September. The team also has a backup date of 16 September, in case problems – such as weather or technical issues – force any kind of delay.Such launches have very tightly defined requirements for weather and conditions, to ensure the safety of the people involved. As such, flight controllers will be able to delay takeoff until the very last...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk’s SpaceX site poses risk to wildlife say environmentalists

Environmental campaigners have issued several warnings about the SpaceX launch site in south Texas, which reportedly threatens the surrounding landscape and wildlife. The refuge surrounding the SpaceX site consists of tidal flats, beaches, grasslands and coastal dunes – as well as rocket debris and water runoff from rocket launches, according to campaigners.Several explosions and false starts for founder Elon Musk, who created SpaceX in 2002, have seen debris thrown into the land around the site, as well as traffic. In interviews with The Guardian at the weekend, environmental campaigners said that “one of the most unique places on Earth” was...
Carsteslarati.com

Hacked Tesla FSD Beta demo from Ukraine validates Elon Musk’s Autopilot vision

Tesla’s approach to full self-driving is different from that of autonomous “leaders” like Waymo and Cruise. Instead of relying on an army of sensors like LiDAR and high-definition maps, Tesla is practically betting its future on a vision + artificial intelligence approach. The idea is simple: if humans could effectively drive with their eyes and brain, then cars should also be able to navigate safely with a suite of cameras and a trained neural network.
Businesstechgig.com

Netizens go crazy over Elon Musk's tweet, Amazon files suit

Elon Musk is a powerful individual in every way. Everything this man does, even something as simple as a. , has numerous layers of purpose and truth. , claiming that Bezos' full-time job is filing lawsuits against competitors. Amazon has asked the FCC to invalidate the Starlink Generation 2 amendment,...
Economyinsideevs.com

It Seems The World Is Against Elon Musk: Time To Defend Him?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
EconomyBusiness Insider

3 ways to reach Elon Musk's level of productivity by breaking old habits

Habits allow us to automate many actions to avoid endless decision making. But they can also keep us stuck, so leaders like Elon Musk learn to welcome the unknown. Stay open-minded by arguing like you're right, listening like you're wrong, and thinking backward from the solution. We are, as they...
Aerospace & DefenseObserver

Is Elon Musk a Real Rocket Scientist? His Many Titles at SpaceX Explained.

In August, Elon Musk gave the YouTuber Tim Dodd (The Everyday Astronaut) an extensive, “day-in-a-CEO’s-life” style tour of SpaceX’s “Starbase” facility in the remote beach town of Boca Chica in Texas. In the three-part interview, the CEO showed Dodd around the launch site for SpaceX’s many rockets, including the upcoming Mars-colonizing Starship, and discussed his engineering process in such detail that you wouldn’t doubt he actually designed those rockets. But did he really?
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Beast

Netflix Strokes Elon Musk’s Otherworldly Ego With ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’

Any current review of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is inherently incomplete, since the five-part Netflix docuseries is aiming to debut in real time alongside the event it’s depicting: the Sept. 15 launch of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which will be the first all-civilian flight to orbit the Earth—a feat it’ll accomplish three times during its three-day journey, at speeds of 1,750 mph and at a height greater than that of the International Space Station. Consequently, the only episodes available to press at the moment are its first two prologue installments (premiering Sept. 6); chapters three and four will hit the streaming service on Sept. 13, and a feature-length finale—detailing the actual mission—is set to land in late September, shortly after the Inspiration4 touches back down on Earth.
Stocksu.today

Elon Musk's U-Turn Fails to Put Brakes on Bitcoin's Bull Run

On Sept. 5, Bitcoin closed at $51,808 on the Bitstamp exchange after convincingly breaking above the do-or-die $51,000 resistance level. The flagship cryptocurrency has reached its highest level since May 12, the day Tesla CEO Elon Musk infamously announced that the e-car maker had suspended Bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns.
Stocksu.today

DOGE Is Back at $0.31 Without Elon Musk’s Tweets, Influencer Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

NASA SLS and Boeing Starliner Slipping to 2022

Ars Technica is reporting that the first launch of the NASA SLS (Space Launch System) is slipping to mid-2022. Boeing is the primary contractor for SLS. SLS has received over $20 billion in funding. Each year the SLS program gets over $2.5 billion. Boeing is also developing the crewed Starliner....
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Elon Musk Now Owns Less Than Half Of SpaceX’s Shares Reveal Filings

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) chief, Mr. Elon Musk, maintains absolute control of the company's decision-making powers, even though his shareholdings have slightly dropped over the past three years. Mr. Musk created the company in 2002 intending to develop reusable rockets for bringing down the costs of space exploration - a metric that, according to him, is crucial for enabling humans to colonize planets in the solar system. After its successes with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) crew and cargo deliveries to the International Space Station (ISS) and the Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX has garnered significant attention from investors, which has resulted in the company's equity value growing and alongside, slightly reducing Mr. Musk's shareholdings, which are held through a trust solely in his name.
CarsMaxim

The Tesla Roadster Is Coming in 2023, According to Elon Musk

Elon Musk says the second-generation Tesla Roadster will at long last arrive in 2023, a full six years after first being unveiled. The EV brand's CEO responded to a Twitter user who inquired into the status of what will be Tesla's highest-performing yet ever following the market debut of the 1,100-horsepower Model S Plaid.
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

SpaceX, Rocket Labs and Relativity Labs

Since June 2010, rockets from the Falcon 9 family have been launched 127 times, with 125 full mission successes, one partial failure and one total loss of spacecraft. In addition, one rocket and its payload were destroyed on the launch pad during the fueling process before a static fire test.
Windermere, FLwindermeresun.com

Elon Musk’s Opinion On Climate Change, 2021

For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.

