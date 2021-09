The United States Men’s National Team will take on Canada tomorrow night before more than 40,000 fans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The USMNT, who drew Thursday night at El Salvador, will look to get their first win of the Octagonal round of World Cup qualifying. Standing in their way is a Canada team that could be the 3rd best team in Concacaf right now and has the motivation to make a statement on the road after drawing Honduras at home. The USMNT will want to defend home turf in convincing fashion against their neighbors to the north.