Tennessee's defense held Bowling Green to just 219 yards and pitched a second-half shutout despite playing Thursday night's season opener at Neyland Stadium without one of its top playmakers. Defensive end/outside linebacker Byron Young was present on the sideline, but did not play in the 38-6 win against the Falcons. Head coach Josh Heupel said after the game that the Vols are dealing with an NCAA eligibility issue with Young, but said Tennessee hopes the junior college transfer can return soon.