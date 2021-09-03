Out with the old, in with the new: From VPNs to ZTNA
The VPN held an important role in the evolution of the internet, and for decades has supported businesses in securing their networks. VPNs have been used by businesses and individuals across the globe, but now the tide is turning. As technology advancements are made, a plague of malicious individuals follow closely behind, seeking out the weak and exploiting any vulnerability they find. Over time, criminals have been able to identify and manipulate security flaws found in technology, and VPNs are no exception.www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0