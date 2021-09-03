Clayton County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing girl
VOLGA, Iowa — A Clayton County man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl younger than 14. Charles D. Lockard, 61, of Volga, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Fayette County after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and enticing a minor. In July, he also was given a 10-year sentence in Iowa District Court of Clayton County after pleading guilty to a related third-degree sexual abuse charge. The two prison terms will run concurrently.www.telegraphherald.com
