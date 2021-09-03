The Real Reason Why Your Skin Is So Sensitive Lately

I recently cleaned out my beauty closet (yes, I have a hallway closet stuffed with products instead of linens—everything is fine), and aside from being totally embarrassed by how much I've accumulated over the last few months, it dawned on me just how many products I've tried over the years. And yet, I'm still on the hunt for a serum that makes me say WOW. I want a product that gets a coveted spot on my vanity—something lightweight that helps make my skin look more youthful and radiant, even, smooth, and plump. I also want results in less than two weeks (because instant gratification). So when an opportunity presents itself to test a product with big claims, such as results will be seen in [insert any short amount of time], you can bet I'm going to do just that and take a co-worker along for the ride too.