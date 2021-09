Jon Rahm is out for redemption and the PGA Tour golfers are eager to climb the standings as the FedEx Cup Playoffs continue Thursday at the 2021 BMW Championship near Baltimore. World No. 1 Rahm comes to Caves Valley Golf Club off a third-place finish at the Northern Trust, and 68 other players will join him as they shoot for next week's finale at East Lake. Patrick Reed is out with pneumonia, but players like reigning FedEx champ Dustin Johnson, two-time champion Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are among the headliners in the 2021 BMW Championship field.