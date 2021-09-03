Drake Reunites With Travis Scott As They Demand Loyalty On "Fair Trade"
Yes, we're aware that we are all standing in the thick of Drake mania at the moment, but after months of waiting on news about Certified Lover Boy's arrival, fans can't help but storm social media with their first takes on the record. Drake connects with several of his famous friends like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi, but prior to the album's release, fans were hyped to see that Drizzy would reunite with Travis Scott.www.hotnewhiphop.com
