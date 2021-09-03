Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Reunites With Travis Scott As They Demand Loyalty On "Fair Trade"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, we're aware that we are all standing in the thick of Drake mania at the moment, but after months of waiting on news about Certified Lover Boy's arrival, fans can't help but storm social media with their first takes on the record. Drake connects with several of his famous friends like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi, but prior to the album's release, fans were hyped to see that Drizzy would reunite with Travis Scott.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Young Thug
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Drizzy
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Trade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Inside Travis Scott’s luxury Greenwich Village townhouse rental

Rapper Travis Scott is thrilled to be a dad again now that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with their second child. And though he plans to spend more time in Los Angeles with Jenner and their daughter Stormi, he has been spotted in New York this week where he has been renting a Greenwich Village townhouse, Gimme can reveal.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Lil Baby Memes Go Viral After Featuring On Drake's "CLB" & Kanye's "DONDA"

Drake finally released his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday morning and music fans have been reacting to the new music all over social media, with Drake commanding the #1 trending topic right now. Considering how heated things have gotten recently between Drake and Kanye West, his arch-nemesis, music fans have been sharing memes related to all of the artists that have feature verses on both respective albums.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake, Travis Scott, & Eminem Cost Fans The Most Money, Says New Study

If you are a music fan, you have probably spent a lot of money throughout your life on concert tickets, merch, and various other products and events sold by your favorite artists. This kind of spending can certainly accumulate over the years, leaving you to wonder why you would give up so much money on just one person. Regardless, being a fan can be pricey and there are some artists who are a lot more "expensive" than others.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Travis Scott Surprised Stormi with Her Own Massive School Bus

Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi has moved on from her obsession with the movie Trolls and pivoted straight over to massive yellow school buses. According to Kylie, "All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," so Travis Scott went ahead and surprised her up with one in their own front yard.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in a ‘better place’ than ever

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in a “much better place” recently. The on/off couple are reportedly expecting their second child together, and sources have said the pair are enjoying their “unconventional relationship”, as there is no longer any bad blood between them. A source said: “Kylie and Travis...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Drake & OVO Chubbs Clown Kanye West's Day One Friend Don C

Just when fans thought the Drake and Kanye West beef seemed to have finally ended after Karen Civil revealed they were friends again, people are getting dragged back in after a few Instagram comments may say otherwise. Last week, an exclusive image of Drake’s upcoming Nike Hot Step Air Terra...
Public Healthnowdecatur.com

Drake Reveals He Had COVID-19

Drake has revealed that he recently had COVID-19. The rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram in front of a studio mic showing off his heart shaped haircut. Someone commented, “That heart is stressed.”. Drake responded, “I had Covid that sh*t grew in weird I had to start again.”...
Aerospace & DefenseComplex

Debating Travis Scott’s Best and Worst Nike and Jordan Sneakers

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week’s episode, the hosts discuss the history of Travis Scott’s sneaker collaborations, from his Air Force 1s to his Air Jordan 4s all the way up to his most recent projects, his duo of Jordan 1s made with Fragment Design. The hosts discuss their favorite sneakers that Travis has released and which ones they think made the most impact. Also, they tackle the question of Travis vs. Kanye West in the sneaker game. Aside from the Travis talk, the three relive Welty’s wild weekend, Brendan’s Action Bronson experience, and Joe’s most recent sneaker pickup.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch: Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address. Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's Response To Drake Has Twitter In Shambles

Things got interesting on hip-hop Twitter this morning as many woke up to a new song from Trippie Redd and Drake called "Betrayal." The song sees Drake stepping outside of his comfort zone on some unique hyperpop production, however, it was his bars that got all of the attention. At one point in the track, Drake takes a direct shot at Kanye West and Pusha T as he raps the line "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' shit, it's set in stone."
CelebritiesPosted by
B106

Kanye West Appears to Post Drake’s Toronto Home Address

It was all good just a week ago and now, it looks like the feud between Kanye West and Drake has been reignited. At some point on Sunday (Aug. 22), Yeezy appears to have shared the address to Drizzy's home in Toronto via social media. Soon after ’Ye posted the location of the 6 God's massive abode, Kanye reportedly deleted it from his Instagram page.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Drake Drops 'Certified Lover Boy' Featuring JAY-Z, Lil Baby & More

Drake's Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived. On Friday (September 3), the hip-hop titan dropped his sixth studio album via OVO Sound/Republic Records, and it hears the star recruit a standout roster of guests, including JAY-Z ("Love All"), Lil Baby ("Girls Want Girls"), Lil Durk and Giveon ("In The Bible") Travis Scott ("Fair Trade") and more. While she's not listed as a feature, Nicki Minaj also appears for a spoken-word cameo on "Papi’s Home." On the production front, Drizzy linked up with several creatives, including his go-to producer Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz and Nineteen85. The 21-song set comes after he used billboards throughout the country to tease the guests in their respective hometowns, as well as his lyrics from the collection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy