Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Becoming Cousteau’: Film Review | Telluride 2021

By Frank Scheck
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02GBD7_0blOaZg800

In the opening minutes of Liz Garbus’ new documentary, famed explorer and filmmaker Jacques-Yves Cousteau is shown talking to a group of young children. As he patiently answers their questions about his work and life under the ocean, they gaze at him in rapt wonder. Filmgoers, especially those of a certain age who grew up devouring his iconic television series The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau , will feel exactly the same way while watching Becoming Cousteau , receiving its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival .

Although his reputation has somewhat faded with time, it’s hard to overstate how revolutionary Cousteau’s film and television work was. Nowadays, you can’t channel surf for more than two minutes without encountering a beautifully photographed nature documentary. In 1956, however, when his Oscar- and Palme d’Or-winning feature doc The Silent World (co-directed by Louis Malle) became an unlikely commercial hit, there were very few films utilizing underwater photography.

Garbus’ documentary takes a deep dive (apologies for the pun) into Cousteau’s life and career, using copious amounts of archival video and audio footage, as well as excerpts from diary entries read by actor Vincent Cassel, to deliver an immersive, intimate biographical portrait. While clearly laudatory in detailing its subject’s impressive achievements, the film doesn’t shy away from addressing some problematic professional and personal aspects, including his early neglect of his parental responsibilities.

As a young man, Cousteau aspired to becoming a French Navy pilot, but his life changed when he was involved in a serious car accident at age 26 that left him with severe injuries. When he began swimming to help himself recuperate, he became fascinated by free diving and spearfishing. “It seemed like the act of a mythical demigod,” he says of the latter.

“I became an inventor by necessity,” Cousteau says. He created a waterproof housing for movie cameras so he could film underwater and co-invented a revolutionary breathing apparatus, the Aqua-Lung, in order to dive deeper and longer. In 1951, he converted a former British minesweeping boat into a research vessel dubbed Calypso, which became iconic via his films and television series, and inspired John Denver’s 1975 hit song.

Along the way he married Simone Melchior, who loved the sea as much as he did. Nicknamed “The Shepherdess,” she oversaw operations aboard the Calypso even while avoiding the media spotlight.

Cousteau disdained the term “documentary” for his cinematic efforts, referring to them instead as adventure films. Television producer David Wolper recognized the potential of his work, resulting in the hit television series The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau , which ran on ABC from 1968 to 1976. When Cousteau began emphasizing environmental themes in a largely downbeat manner, the ratings suffered and the show was dropped, although he created a second series for PBS that ran for several more years.

The documentary chronicles Cousteau’s evolution from prospecting for petrochemical companies to finance his expeditions to becoming a staunch environmentalist, creating the Cousteau Society to spotlight the fragility of underwater ecosystems. He spearheaded efforts to protect Antarctica and was involved in the creation of the first Earth Summit, held in 1992. He’s shown posing for the event’s official photo, chatting and laughing alongside dozens of world leaders.

Garbus doesn’t shy away from dealing with Cousteau’s sometimes messy personal life. His obsessive dedication to his work kept him away from sons Philippe and Jean-Michel for long periods when they were young. Philippe later became instrumental in his father’s career but died in a plane crash when he was only 38. A severely depressed Cousteau declared, “I’m going to work to the bitter end. That’s my punishment.” Simone died of cancer in 1990, and six months later he married the much younger Francine Triplet, with whom he already had two children.

Becoming Cousteau succeeds beautifully in its goal of reminding viewers of Jacques Cousteau’s important legacy of underwater exploration and environmental activism. Consistently engrossing as well as informative, the film delivers a richly humanistic portrait of a complex, indefatigable figure who introduced multiple awestruck generations to the wonders beneath the sea.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Melchior
Person
Vincent Cassel
Person
John Denver
Person
Liz Garbus
Person
Jacques Cousteau
Person
Louis Malle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Documentary Film#Telluride#Film Review#French#Navy#The Aqua Lung#British#Calypso#Abc#The Cousteau Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesFlashbak

A Collection of Wonderful Pictures of the “Hypnotically Ugly” Jean-Paul Belmondo

À bout de souffle, or Breathless in the English speaking world, shot Jean Paul Belmondo to international stardom along with the whole genre of the French New Wave movies. When Belmondo accepted the role that made him famous he was given a note by the 26 year old director Jean Luc Godard – it read: ‘He leaves Marseille. He steals a car. He wants to sleep with the girl again. She doesn’t. In the end, he either dies or leaves — to be decided.’ ”
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

French Cinema's 'National Treasure' Belmondo Dies At 88

Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of postwar French cinema's biggest stars whose charismatic smile lit up the screen for half a century, has died aged 88 at his Paris home, his family announced Monday. Belmondo, who first came to fame as part of the French New Wave cinema movement with films...
Telluride, COarcamax.com

Will Smith just stole the Telluride Film Festival. And he could bring Beyonce to the Oscars

TELLURIDE, Colo. — The Telluride Film Festival world premiere of the crowd-pleasing "King Richard," a drama charting the rise of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, was expected to launch Will Smith into the Oscar race for his portrayal of the girls' demanding dad and coach, Richard Williams. And it did just that, providing Smith with his most challenging role in two decades — a loving, egocentric father who, it turns out, does know what's best for his daughters.
MoviesVariety

Are Film Festivals Behind the Curve in Dealing With #MeToo Controversies?

Before the #MeToo movement started shifting social and cultural perspectives, controversies at European film festivals were triggered by the selection of polarizing movies — think Gaspar Noe or Lars von Trier films. But in recent years, festivals such as Venice, Deauville, San Sebastian and Berlin have come under criticism when inviting and/or honoring filmmakers and talent who have been accused of sexual misconduct or domestic violence.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo, the Suave French Film Icon Who Inspired Spielberg and Tarantino Alike

If Jean-Paul Belmondo had gotten his way, he would have been a stage actor. He applied to the Conservatoire de Paris three times before the illustrious drama school accepted him and spent the 1950s trying to launch a theater career. Lucky for world cinema, Belmondo had greater success on screen, thanks to his role in 1960’s “Breathless,” the movie that launched the French New Wave — and instantly rendered everything Hollywood had been doing old-fashioned. In “Breathless,” Belmondo wasn’t playing a gangster so much as someone who had seen too many gangster movies, a self-styled tough guy who took Humphrey Bogart...
WorldPosted by
Variety

‘Vigil’ Star Anjli Mohindra to Adapt Biography on British Indian Princess With ‘War of the Worlds’ Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

British Asian actor and newly established writer Anjli Mohindra is set to adapt BBC journalist Anita Anand’s biography on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh under a development deal with “War of the Worlds” producer Urban Myth Films. Urban Myth has snapped up television rights to Anand’s book on the fascinating Duleep Singh, who was of Sikh heritage and goddaughter to Queen Victoria. Originally published in 2015, the book is entitled “Sophia: Princess, Suffragette, Revolutionary.” Mohindra, who is best known for her role in Richard Madden-fronted Netflix and BBC drama “Bodyguard,” is currently starring in the Beeb’s submarine drama “Vigil.” She also recently wrapped...
MoviesL.A. Weekly

New Documentary Explores The Meaning of Hilter

In 1985, Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise centered on a vexed college professor who had pioneered the field of Hitler Studies. It read like satire, but it wasn’t, really. Sebastian Haffner’s book The Meaning of Hitler had been in print for a decade already, and the fecund realm of reflective study has been expanding ever since. This corpus may propagate infinitely, for the simple reason that there’s no final “understanding” of Hitler as a personality or as cultural signifier, and no real way to reduce the Holocaust to any sort of morally graspable interpretation. He and it will always seem incomprehensible to us, and by “us” I don’t mean the many, many millions of Americans who identify as white supremacists/separatists.
ReligionThe Suburban Times

The Wake of Light – Film Review

I hate watching a film that seems interesting and then the producer brings in god or religion into the equation. Except for the opening quotation (“How that by revelation He made known unto me the mystery.”) and a short scene in a church with the main character alone, this production didn’t let religion ruin the film, characters, and storyline. I’m guessing that the Methodist Church funded the production.
Moviesbeachcomber.news

Film Review ‘The Lost Leonardo’

With a flashlight in one hand, an art scavenger creeps around a darkened art storage warehouse in New Orleans. His other hand is leafing through old books and piles of drawings and paintings. He appears to be stealing but actually he’s searching for a special “find.” He eventually comes across a 19” x 25” wood panel painting of a biblical figure.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice-Bound ‘Land of Dreams’ From Silver Lion Winning Filmmakers Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari’s satirical, surrealistic film “Land of Dreams,” which opens the Horizons Extra section of the Venice Film Festival. The filmmakers won the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival for their first feature film, “Women Without Men.” “Land of Dreams” stars Sheila Vand, Matt Dillon, William Moseley and Isabella Rossellini. Beta Cinema has sales rights worldwide, except for the U.S., which is being handled by UTA. The screenplay is by the late Jean-Claude Carrière and Azari. Carrière, who died earlier this year, was Luis Buñuel’s screenwriting partner...
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

Vacation Friends – Film Review

Raunchy comedies are a dime a dozen these days. But none of them star John Cena, who is perhaps one of the best and energetic comedic actors working today. Luckily, Vacation Friends stars the former WWE Champion in a hilarious role that is sweet, gut-bustlingly funny, and has a great message of friendship. With a wonderful cast about two couples who have the wildest vacation in Mexico, this film was a light-hearted and silly adventure that delivers yet another reason why Cena is the next leading man in comedy. Vacation Friends is a very good addition to the ever-stale raunchy comedy genre even if it tackles the usual tropes – but thankfully John Cena just steals every scene he’s in.
MoviesVanity Fair

After Bob Ross: Five More Documentaries About Art and Exploitation

Onscreen, Bob Ross was a one-man symphony of warmth. The artist, known for his instructional PBS series The Joy of Painting, was an emblem of gentle energy, beloved for his ASMR-soft voice, his tranquil energy, and his everyone-can-do-it spirit about painting. But in the documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, it’s revealed that Ross’s legacy has been embroiled in legal battles—with Ross’s son, Steve Ross, being cut out of Bob Ross Inc., the company that owns and licenses his father’s likeness. It’s a sobering exploration of art and exploitation, and that awful place where commerce and financial greed can spoil an artist’s intentions posthumously. For more films that corner this tough conversation, look no further than these five recommendations, which explore this tetchy territory in both light and dark ways.
Moviesnorthernstar.info

Film review: ‘The Suicide Squad’

“The Suicide Squad,” released Aug. 6, is attention-grabbing and full of surprises. Unlike its predecessor, this film takes more creative liberties, has an interesting storyline and is full of action. This superhero action-comedy is undoubtedly worth the watch, even for those who are not into DC or Marvel superhero films.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Encounter' With Riz Ahmed Kicks Off the Telluride Film Festival For Another Best Actor Bid

Telluride is off and running, and it’s not business as usual. The first day began with the annual patron brunch, where press, talent and other festival-goers mingle in the celebration of the Colorado getaway, now in its 48th year. In attendance were “Belfast” writer and director Kenneth Branagh with one of his stars Jamie Dornan, which screens for the first time later this evening. Others include “A Hero” writer and director Asghar Farhadi, “The Power of the Dog” co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee, “Flee” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen and “Red Rocket” writer and director Sean Baker with his two stars Simon Rex and Bree Elrod.

Comments / 0

Community Policy