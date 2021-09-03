Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osage County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Lyon County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 745 AM CDT Friday. * At 141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen, and additional heavy rain is expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Carbondale, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Harveyville, Keene, Pauline and Berryton.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tecumseh, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Silver Lake, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Carbondale, KS
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
City
Eskridge, KS
City
Auburn, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Alma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy