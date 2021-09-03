Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Twitter livid at Big Ten officials who appeared to miss targeting call in Ohio State vs. Minnesota

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State survived its first test of the year with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday. Regardless of who won the game, however, one thing is certain: No one was happy with Big Ten officials by the end of the contest. They made rough calls all game, with the most notable example coming in the fourth quarter. Minnesota was attempting to overcome a 14-point Buckeyes lead with roughly four minutes remaining when Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan threw a 20-yard strike to Mike Brown-Stephens, who then took a hit from Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Tim Brando
Person
Chris Long
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Buckeyes#Golden Gophers#Pabloescobarner#Bwalkersec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach made the announcement on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference. "Q Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team," Saban said...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit defends Kirby Smart

Kirk Herbstreit came to the defense of Kirby Smart yesterday on Twitter. Recently, analysts have been harkening back to the Georgia head coach’s decision to start quarterback Jake Fromm over Justin Fields in 2018. “SO RIDICULOUS this keeps being brought up!” tweeted Herbstreit. “NO CHANCE of ANY QB dethroning the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Football Star Passed Away Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost one of their last living legends from their first-ever national title team this week as Cecil “Cy” Souders passed away. He was 100 years old and the oldest living former NFL player at the time of his passing. Born in Ohio in 1921, Souders was...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Dabo Swinney recalls call from Steve Spurrier after 2014 Georgia game

CLEMSON – When Steve Spurrier calls and leaves a voicemail, you save the voicemail and you add it to the Steve Spurrier voicemail file on your phone. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked after Thursday night’s practice about the Tigers’ games against Georgia back in 2013 and 2014. Clemson prevailed in the 2013 game at home, 38-35, behind five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) from quarterback Tajh Boyd.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Former Ohio State Football player Tate Martell almost quit football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell (18) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass in front of Oregon State Beavers linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (49) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 1, 2018. [Adam Cairns / Dispatch]. Former Ohio...

Comments / 0

Community Policy