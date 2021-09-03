Twitter livid at Big Ten officials who appeared to miss targeting call in Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Ohio State survived its first test of the year with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday. Regardless of who won the game, however, one thing is certain: No one was happy with Big Ten officials by the end of the contest. They made rough calls all game, with the most notable example coming in the fourth quarter. Minnesota was attempting to overcome a 14-point Buckeyes lead with roughly four minutes remaining when Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan threw a 20-yard strike to Mike Brown-Stephens, who then took a hit from Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom.