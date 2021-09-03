Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Week 1 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and with it comes a new set of fantasy football lineup questions. Fortunately, SN NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is back for another season of “The Decider,” a weekly start ’em, sit ’em advice column that will you help you get your lineups right. If you making lineup decisions for your drafted team(s) just isn’t enough for you, we also have DFS tips for those who want really want to drive themselves crazy deciding who to start when almost every player in the league is available.