Move over Robyn Brown — Kody spent at least some of this weekend under the stars with his wife Janelle. Sister Wives fans continue to assume Kody Brown only has time for his newest and favorite wife, Robyn. Likewise, fans assume things are completely over between him and Meri. Furthermore, fans really aren’t sure how things stand between him and Christine. But, Janelle? Janelle Brown has repeatedly made it clear on her Instagram account that Kody Brown is still her husband. And, her man is STILL very much involved in her life.