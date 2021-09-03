‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ – Talesbuzz

Slumdog Millionaire largely started the Oscar train out of the Telluride Film Festival in 2008 when it rode its World Premiere in this small Colorado town all the way to a Best Picture Academy Award sweep. It has happened numerous times since with the likes of Telluride premieres like The King’s Speech, Argo, 12 Years A Slave, and Moonlight, as well as for T-Ride North American premieres that went on to Best Picture – think Spotlight, The Shape Of Water, The Artist, and Parasite for example. Even last year when, due to the pandemic, the festival had to cancel their Labor Day weekend cinematic treasure chest, they hooked their wagons and rode to the Rose Bowl makeshift Drive-In in Pasadena to do a special “Telluride” presentation of Nomadland, which brought out Frances McDormand and Chloe Zhao in person, and of course went on to win Best Picture.
Comments / 0