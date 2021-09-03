Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy and a cast of cats make an irresistible combination in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. Director Will Sharpe (Flowers) makes witty, poignant work of the story of English painter Wain, who specialized in exaggerated cartoons of wide-eyed felines from the late 1800s.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Louis Wain
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Will Sharpe
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Adeel Akhtar
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Electricity#The Electrical Life#Victorian London#Grey S Anatomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Moviesimdb.com

Benedict Cumberbatch on Straight Actors Playing Gay in ‘Power of the Dog’: ‘It Wasn’t Done Without Thought’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are ready to have the hard conversations about “The Power of the Dog.”. Jane Campion’s evocative Western, which premiered to great acclaim in Venice and launched its cast into the Oscar race, brings a radical new perspective to its late-1920s backdrop. The adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel finds Cumberbatch playing ruthless Montana cattle rancher Phil, who projects a crude, macho presence even as he develops unexpected chemistry with Peter (Smit-McPhee), the son of a widow (Kirsten Dunst) who moves onto the ranch after she marries Cumberbatch’s brother (Jesse Plemons).
MoviesDeadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Trailer: A First Look At Jane Campion’s Sexually-Charged Western Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

With the debut of the trailer for The Power Of The Dog today, the world got a glimpse of Oscar-winner Jane Campion’s first feature since 2009’s Bright Star. Set in 1920’s Montana and shot in New Zealand, the Netflix film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the brutal, wealthy rancher Phil Burbank. At a restaurant on their way to market, Phil and his brother George (Jesse Plemons) meet Rose (Kirsten Dunst). She is the widowed proprietress who runs the restaurant with her impressionable son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Phil is cruel and drives them both to tears. George comforts Rose — and later marries her.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Art Biopic ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Features Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman & Nick Cave Cameos

The British film “The Electric Life of Louis Wain” will be heading to the Toronto International Film Festival to make its premiere soon. Directed by Will Shape (Channel 4’s “Flowers” series), the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Intimidation Game“) as the titular Victorian-era artist, known for his eccentric obsession with drawing strange-looking cats.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: First Clip From Benedict Cumberbatch’s New Amazon Prime Biopic Arrives

Benedict Cumberbatch is everywhere right now. A week after the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer broke the internet, he returned as Doctor Strange in the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? animated series. And this winter’s Spidey threequel won’t even be the next time we’ll see the Oscar-nominated actor on our screens. Before then, there’s biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, on its way to Amazon Prime Video in November.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Goes Full Cat Person in Off-Kilter Biopic

Fresh off delivering the best and most unexpected performance of his career in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Benedict Cumberbatch retreats to more familiar territory in a whimsical Victorian biopic that might as well be called “The Ridiculousness of the Cat.” Of course when it comes to the late 19th- and early-20th-century artist Louis Wain — whose adorable illustrations of big-eyed moggies effectively invented our modern understanding of felines as domestic friends — “ridiculousness” is meant with utmost affection. After all, Wain was nothing if not a ridiculous man himself, at least by the rigidly classist standards of his time.
Tennistalesbuzz.com

Strong Awards Contenders Generate Buzz At Telluride -Smith, Branagh, Sorrentino, Colman, Cumberbatch And More – Talesbuzz

Slumdog Millionaire largely started the Oscar train out of the Telluride Film Festival in 2008 when it rode its World Premiere in this small Colorado town all the way to a Best Picture Academy Award sweep. It has happened numerous times since with the likes of Telluride premieres like The King’s Speech, Argo, 12 Years A Slave, and Moonlight, as well as for T-Ride North American premieres that went on to Best Picture – think Spotlight, The Shape Of Water, The Artist, and Parasite for example. Even last year when, due to the pandemic, the festival had to cancel their Labor Day weekend cinematic treasure chest, they hooked their wagons and rode to the Rose Bowl makeshift Drive-In in Pasadena to do a special “Telluride” presentation of Nomadland, which brought out Frances McDormand and Chloe Zhao in person, and of course went on to win Best Picture.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Venice Roars To Life; Release Calendar Shuffle – Talesbuzz

Happy Friday International Insiders. Tom Grater here with the week’s top international news. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. Andreas reports from Venice: Despite the Covid backdrop, the Venice Film Festival got underway this week with most of its usual glamour and excitement. The festival’s first 24 hours included debuts for new movies from international heavyweights including Pedro Almodovar, Paolo Sorrentino and Jane Campion. A-Listers such as Penelope Cruz, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are just a few of the names already on the Lido. The gifts keep on coming for those at the festival, with Friday morning’s anticipated double bill comprising Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the festival, however. Increased Covid checks on the way into screenings have led to longer-than-usual queues and a number of press screenings being delayed or having dozens of critics and industry streaming in after the movies have started. Catch up with all our Venice coverage here.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (Neon) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in “The Power of the Dog” and Kristen Stewart’s caged Princess Diana in “Spencer” will be in the running for their first Oscar wins. Cumberbatch, who will...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Jacob Anderson To Play Louis In AMC Series – Talesbuzz

Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson has been tapped to star as Louis opposite Sam Reid’s Lestat in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire series for AMC and AMC+. The series, based on Rice’s book, is slated to begin production on its eight-episode first season later this year for premiere on AMC and its sister streamer AMC+ in 2022.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Tyson Ritter Joins Catherine Hardwicks Film – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Ritter (Preacher, Lodge 49) has joined the cast of Prisoner’s Daughter, the latest film from director Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Thirteen). He’ll appear in the family drama opposite previously announced cast members Brian Cox (Succession) and Kate Beckinsale (Underworld). The film written by Mark Bacci tells the story of...
Telluride, COtheplaylist.net

‘Belfast’ & ‘King Richard’ Stir Oscar Season At Telluride

TELLURIDE – For those of us lucky enough to attend Cannes, there was a genuine sense of euphoria about returning to an in-person film festival following the pandemic forced cancellation in 2020. Returning to Telluride, which only featured a historic “Nomadland” outdoor screening last year, due to said pandemic, warmed the heart. Obviously, it wasn’t the same. Mandatory masks in all theaters meant it was often more intrusive to speak with other festival goers about their thoughts on the selections than in previous years, but overall there was a collective sense of joy in just how lucky everyone was to return to the annual Colorado cinephile showcase.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy