‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ – Talesbuzz

Happy Friday International Insiders. Tom Grater here with the week's top international news. Andreas reports from Venice: Despite the Covid backdrop, the Venice Film Festival got underway this week with most of its usual glamour and excitement. The festival's first 24 hours included debuts for new movies from international heavyweights including Pedro Almodovar, Paolo Sorrentino and Jane Campion. A-Listers such as Penelope Cruz, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are just a few of the names already on the Lido. The gifts keep on coming for those at the festival, with Friday morning's anticipated double bill comprising Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Pablo Larrain's Spencer. It hasn't all been plain sailing for the festival, however. Increased Covid checks on the way into screenings have led to longer-than-usual queues and a number of press screenings being delayed or having dozens of critics and industry streaming in after the movies have started. Catch up with all our Venice coverage here.