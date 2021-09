BANNING (CNS) - A felon accused of killing a woman and seriously wounding her friend in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Hemet is slated to be arraigned next week on a murder charge. Brian Kevin Kumpe, 38, of Hemet, was arrested last week following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the slaying of the victim, identified in court documents only as "Pamela D.,'' in the 400 block of North Elk Street, near Devonshire Avenue. Along with murder, Kumpe is charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations. He's being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and is scheduled to appear before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Timothy Hollenhorst at the B.