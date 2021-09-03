Cancel
Former DA indicted for allegedly ‘showing favor’ to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Georgia district attorney was indicted Thursday by a grand jury, which said she showed preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. The former prosecutor, Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson was the Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney when Arbery, 25, a Black man, was shot in February 2020. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

