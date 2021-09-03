Mic'd Up: KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones | UL vs. Texas

Football is back!

In the weekend that college football returns to the nation, one of the marquee matchups will be No. 23 Louisiana taking on No. 21 Texas in Austin.

In our latest Mic'd Up, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones joins us to talk all things Longhorns. From the hire of Steve Sarkisian, the QB battle, Bijon Robinson and predictions for UL vs UT.

