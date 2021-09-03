Cancel
Premier League

WSL club-by-club guide: predictions and key players ahead of new season

By Tom Garry,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Women's Super League season begins today with groundbreaking live coverage on Sky Sports and on BBC One and Two, bringing the division to larger audiences than ever before. Here Telegraph Sport gives the lowdown on the English top flight's 12 teams, key players and predictions for where each team will finish.

Soccer90min.com

Predicting the 2021/22 WSL table

The 2021/22 WSL season promises to be biggest and best yet, with fans returning to stadiums properly for the first time in 18 months and a never before seen television spotlight. The 2019/20 WSL campaign, which was riding on the feel-good wave of the 2019 World Cup, was abandoned when...
SoccerESPN

Bethany Mead scores two as Arsenal edge out Chelsea in WSL thriller

Arsenal striker Bethany Mead scored twice as her side beat champions Chelsea 3-2 in a thrilling match to get their FA Women's Super League season off to a winning start at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Vivianne Miedema gave the home side the lead in the 14th minute, latching on...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal ARE 'willing to listen to offers' for club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, putting Barcelona on red alert as Mikel Arteta looks to 'raise funds for new players' after their dismal start to the season

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to raise funds for new players following their worst start to a season in their 118-year history. According to The Telegraph, Arsenal no longer consider Aubameyang indispensable and will not stand in his way if another club offers to buy him this summer.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United: Gary Neville says Portuguese gives club hope of great season ahead

Gary Neville says the return of Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo to the club will give supporters hope of a great season ahead. United have agreed to re-sign the Portuguese forward from Juventus on a two-year deal and Neville says Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League when he was first at the club, can give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the boost they need to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for major honours this season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

With eight new players and the return of a double title-winning manager, Liverpool Women are looking for promotion back to the WSL - but as the Championship prepares for its most competitive season of all time, can the Reds fight their way back to the top

A new era begins at Liverpool Women this afternoon but it's a familiar face in the dugout. Double title-winning manager Matt Beard is back for a second spell in charge and is tasked with getting the club back into the Women's Super League. No pressure. Of the Premier League's traditional...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Everton Women 0-4 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw scores debut goal as Gareth Taylor's side cruise to opening victory

Manchester City Women got their Women's Super League title charge off to the perfect start as they stormed to a 4-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Gareth Taylor's side - who have finished as runners-up in each of the past four seasons - broke the deadlock when debutante Vicky Losada fired in off the post (26) before Janine Beckie doubled the lead 10 minutes later.
SoccerSB Nation

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea: match preview

Arsenal open the 2021-22 WSL campaign against the defending champions, Chelsea, at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have not beaten Chelsea since October 2018, but there is renewed optimism this season, following Jonas Eidevall’s appointment as head coach during the summer, and an impressive transfer window. Arsenal’s signing of Tobin Heath...
SportsSB Nation

WATCH: Erin Cuthbert ties at 1-1 for Chelsea against Arsenal

After letting Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema score the opener for the hosts at the Emirates in our first Women’s Super League match of the season, the Blues found an equaliser just before the end of the first half. Melanie Leupolz laid the ball to Erin Cuthbert in Arsenal’s penalty box, and the Scot did not think twice while putting a shot with enough power to send the ball into the back of our opponent’s net.
SoccerSB Nation

Pernille Harder talks Champions League, opposition, new Chelsea signings, WSL title defence

The 2020-21 season was one of the Chelsea Women’s best ever years, with their success in defending both the Women’s Super League and League Cup titles. But the end of the term was not as sweet as most hoped for, since the Blues fell to Barcelona at the final stage of the Champions League in the first ever time reaching the last phase of the continental competition.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Beth Mead double helps Arsenal down defending WSL champions Chelsea

Beth Mead’s brace drove Arsenal to a 3-2 Women’s Super League win over defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.England star Mead’s double added to Vivianne Miedema’s opener, with more than 8,000 fans lapping up an exciting encounter in north London.Erin Cuthbert had Chelsea level at 1-1 at the break as boss Emma Hayes racked up her 250th match at the Blues’ helm.Beth Mead. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/nKJKqKPO7R— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 5, 2021Mead struck twice in 11 second-half minutes however to turn the tide, and the hosts held on despite Pernille Harder’s effort teeing up a tense finale.Brighton jumped to second in the embryonic table thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-woman West Ham.The Hammers had Hawa Cissoko sent off just past the half-hour mark, and never recovered from that dismissal.Inessa Kaagman’s penalty handed the hosts the lead, and Lee Geum-Min found the net before half-time as Brighton effectively settled the contest before the interval.

