Now the U.S. men’s national team is in trouble. It’s possible that it’s not a lot of trouble. There are 12 games left in World Cup qualifying, plenty of time to rally and earn a comfortable berth in Qatar. But with its 1–1 draw against Canada in Nashville on Sunday, coming after a 0–0 draw in El Salvador on Thursday, the team has stumbled on the “win at home, draw on the road” path that’s the surest route to qualification. Worse, it has fallen into a familiar, unthreatening pattern on the field, one it needs to jolt itself out of to make it to the 2022 World Cup.