India-based ICICI Bank has transformed the app, formerly known as ‘iMobile’, into ‘iMobile Pay’, to offer payments and banking services to customers of any bank. ICICI Bank announced that it has enabled its savings account customers to pay and manage dues of credit cards of any bank using the Bank’s mobile application ‘iMobile Pay’. The customers can add credit cards of any bank to the app and thereafter pay and manage their dues from the same app. It offers improved convenience to customers, who typically use multiple credit cards, by providing them with a one solution for managing all their cards in a safe and secure manner.