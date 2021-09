Charcuterie is all the rage and has been for several years now. The convenience and delight of pairing together a range of savory meats and cheeses — of which there are literally hundreds to choose from — makes it perfect for last-minute occasions and sharing with friends. Blending a wide variety of meat and cheese (not to mention accoutrements like jams and nuts) is not only a great snack but also a good way to discover new tastes that you love. It can also be a way to find top-tier pairings for wine and other drinks.