Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Virus rules in Seoul extended another month

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOiBL_0blOV2cv00
Virus Outbreak South Korea Daily Life A woman wearing a face mask walks by signs for the precaution against the coronavirus at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea will extend coronavirus restrictions in the greater capital area for at least another month as the nation grapples with its worst surge a few weeks before its biggest holiday of the year.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol on Friday acknowledged the prolonged virus restrictions were hurting livelihoods but said the pace of transmissions was too “dangerous” for officials to consider easing distancing measures.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 1,709 new cases of virus infection, the 59th consecutive day of over 1,000. Only 38% of the population of more than 51 million is fully vaccinated.

The Level 4 rules enforced in Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas are the highest level short of a lockdown and prohibit private social gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m.

But Kwon said the limit will be raised to six people if at least four of them are fully vaccinated, providing some flexibility to address economic concerns and pandemic fatigue. All indoor dining at restaurants and cafes will be banned after 10 p.m.

Officials also worry the outbreak would worsen during the Chuseok holidays, the Korean version of Thanksgiving, when millions usually travel across the country to meet relatives. The holiday falls on Sept. 21.

Kwon said officials will limit occupancy in trains and passenger vessels during the holiday period.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— With ICUs at Idaho hospital full, doctors brace for need to conserve resources for patients most likely to survive

— Kim orders tougher epidemic prevention after North Korea turned down some vaccines

— Britain sends Australia 4 million Pfizer doses in swap as it copes with delta surge

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The number of new coronavirus cases in New Zealand fell significantly on Friday, raising hopes among health officials that they have contained an Auckland outbreak of the delta variant.

Officials recorded 28 new local cases, down from 49 a day earlier and more than 80 a day during the peak last month.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the results were encouraging, but the job was not yet done.

Auckland remains in a strict lockdown while other parts of the country are also in lockdown but have eased some restrictions.

New Zealand has opted for a strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely, while at the same time trying to increase vaccination rates. About 48% of the population of 5 million have had at least one dose.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has begun vaccinating 20-somethings as it nears full vaccination of older people and struggles with a surge of delta variant infections.

The health ministry says 3.7 million people are in the 20-30 age group and they plan to complete their inoculation before the end of October.

Nearly 14.6 million of Sri Lanka's 22 million people are older than 30 and will be fully vaccinated this month.

Sri Lanka has expedited the inoculation drive as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging. Doctors and trade unions have warned that hospitals and morgues are reaching their maximum capacities.

The island nation imposed its most recent lockdown on Aug. 20 and it will run through Monday.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 444,130 infections and 9,400 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

___

LAS VEGAS — Nevada hospitals are seeing a severe shortage of nurses and some northern Nevada hospitals are nearly out of staffed beds for patients, state health officials said Thursday.

Nevada had a shortage of nurses even before the pandemic, when each wave of cases and crush of hospitalizations left nurses demoralized and drove some to leave the profession.

Nevada, like other states, is struggling to attract traveling nurses to help bolster their staffs.

Dr. Chris Lake with the Nevada Hospital Association said Thursday the issue has been compounded by the number of people who are unvaccinated and end up in the hospital or intensive care unit.

About 53% of all eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated.

Lake said northern Nevada has been further squeezed by the major wildfire bearing down on South Lake Tahoe, which prompted the city’s hospital to evacuate dozens of its patients to nearby hospitals.

___

ATLANTA — U.S. states with high COVID-19 vaccination rates are protecting children from hospitalization, according to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Cases, emergency room visits and hospitalizations are much lower among children in communities with higher vaccination rates,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday at a White House briefing.

In August, the hospitalization rate among children was nearly four times higher in states with the lowest vaccine coverage compared to states with high coverage, Walensky said.

The hospitalization rate in unvaccinated adolescents was nearly 10 times higher in July than among fully vaccinated adolescents, Walensky said, citing a second study. Both papers are set to be published Friday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Children under age 12 are not yet eligible for the shots. Vaccination of adults and teens slows the spread of the virus in a community, making it less likely a child will catch it from someone close to them.

___

O’FALLON, Mo. — Children are making up an increasing number of patients filling Missouri hospitals during the summer COVID-19 surge, and some doctors worry that the return to school will lead to more illnesses.

The fast-spreading delta variant combined with low vaccination rates across Missouri to create a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreak that began in June and still persists. One difference this time: Children are more prone to get sick.

The number of children in the St. Louis region hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record 31 on Wednesday before dipping slightly to 27 on Thursday. Ten of the sick children, ages 18 and under, remain in intensive care units.

In the Kansas City area, Children’s Mercy Hospital reached its capacity on Monday. Dr. Barbara Pahud, director of research for infectious diseases, urged parents to have their kids take precautions as they return to school, including vaccinations for those 12 and older.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Cdc#On Children#Korean#Ap#Nevadans#Cdc#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Hawaii Stateaccesswdun.com

The Latest: Hawaii considering stronger virus restrictions

HONOLULU —- As visitors continue to fly to Hawaii and locals go about their business, state officials say the islands may need to go into lockdown if a surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases continue to rise. County mayors are asking for more restrictions, and Gov. David Ige told Hawaii...
Public Healthabc17news.com

New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government says it’s extending a strict nationwide lockdown until at least Friday as it tries to extinguish a growing coronavirus outbreak. The news came as health authorities reported 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading delta variant, the highest number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since April last year. Meanwhile, in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says lockdowns are not a sustainable way to live. He says states must open their borders once vaccination rates reach 80% of the population aged 16 years and older.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Singapore Slowly Reopening as Vaccination Rates Top 80 Percent

Singapore is slowly reopening to tourism after government officials announced 80 percent of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Reuters.com, Singapore is one of the first countries in the region to begin the gradual reopening process, with vaccinated travelers from Germany and Brunei allowed to enter without quarantining, starting next week.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

North Korea rejects 3 million COVID vaccines, claiming that they should be distributed to other countries.

North Korea rejects 3 million COVID vaccines, claiming that they should be distributed to other countries. Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has declined 3 million Sinovac vaccines. The Associated Press stated that UNICEF offered COVID-19 vaccine shots to the country under the COVAX distribution program. The immunizations, according to North Korea, should be provided to countries that are more badly hit by the illness.
Public Health13newsnow.com

Denmark, with 71% vaccination, ending COVID restrictions

WASHINGTON — Denmark, which has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world and one of the first to impose lockdowns, will reportedly end its domestic pandemic restrictions -- including its version of a coronavirus passport -- on Sept. 10. The nation's top health official has declared the virus is no longer a "critical threat to society."
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Brunei reports first virus deaths in over a year

Brunei reported two coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the first fatalities from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation in over a year as it battles a fresh outbreak. An 85-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Bruneians, died after contracting lung infections following their admission to a quarantine centre this month, the health ministry said.
Public HealthPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Australia Outbreak Grows, Spreads To New Zealand As Southeast Asia Deaths Spike

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan sees surging infections, deaths

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Wednesday reported 141 deaths from COVID-19, one of its highest tallies since May. According to Pakistan’s National Command and Operations Center, more than 4,000 new coronavirus infections were also reported in the past 24 hours. The surge comes amid widespread violations of social distancing and new...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

China warns of retaliation ahead of US report on virus origins

SHANGHAI (Aug 25): China threatened retaliation against those questioning whether the coronavirus leaked from its labs, a warning that comes days before the US releases findings from an intelligence investigation into the pandemic’s origins. “We will continue to cooperate with international organizations like the WHO in their research and in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy