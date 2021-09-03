Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Worth' offers heartbreak, human moments

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs America approaches the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Netflix is offering up a film that deals with some of the aftermath of those horrific events. "Worth" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 right before all hell broke loose with this pandemic. Doubtless it would have probably come...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Feinberg
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Talia Balsam
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Michael Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
MoviesPosted by
MercuryNews

New movies: Michael Keaton brilliant in 9/11 drama

A raved-about Marvel superhero flick (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) and a redo of a Disney princess saga await movie fans this week. So do the moving 9/11 Netflix drama “Worth” with an outstanding Michael Keaton, a bloody samurai actioner, “Yakuza Princess,” and the stand-up-and-take notice debut “Wild Indian,” amongst others.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
MoviesComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
TV & Videosbocamag.com

Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max

Probably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
MoviesCollider

Michael Keaton on ‘Worth’ and Why Making the Film Was An Eye-Opening Experience

With director Sara Colangelo's Worth now streaming on Netflix, I recently had the chance to speak with Michael Keaton about playing renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg in the 9/11 drama. If you’re not familiar with the film, Worth was written by Max Borenstein and is based on the non-fiction book by Feinberg titled What Is Life Worth?: The Unprecedented Effort to Compensate the Victims of 9/11. Both the film and book follow the real-life story behind the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Keaton stars as Feinberg, an attorney and mediator, who is appointed by Congress to lead the fund and he’s faced with the impossible task of figuring out what a life is worth to the families who lost them on 9/11. The film also stars Stanley Tucci as a community organizer who lost his wife in the attacks as well as Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini, and Victor Slezak.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Michael Keaton shares the secret to playing real life people on screen

Michael Keaton says the key to playing a real life person on screen is to present a "version of what they are telling you". The 70-year-old Hollywood icon is currently playing mediator Kenneth Feinberg in Netflix drama 'Worth'. And he previously portrayed journalist Walter "Robby" Robinson in 2015 film Oscar-winning...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Actor with local ties featured in Michael Keaton film

St. Joseph-based actor Andy Schneeflock has had appearances on big TV shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “The Equalizer.”. Schneeflock’s latest role, as the partner of a person killed on 9/11 in the Netflix drama “Worth,” might be his most pivotal acting gig yet. “Even when I talk about it,...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on September 6

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Sept. 6 proves that people are still clicking on Clickbait, which retains the No. 1 spot on the list over the weekend despite some new competition. The international hit Money Heist debuts at No. 2, and Worth, Michael's Keaton's biopic of Kenneth Feinberg, comes in at No. 9.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Vanessa Estelle Williams: 'Candyman' tells the victims' story

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Vanessa Estelle Williams, who reprises her 1992 role in the horror movie Candyman, said the 2021 film, in theaters Friday, was filmed from the victims' perspective. "We're speaking to a whole intergenerational system of trauma and violence," Williams told UPI in a phone interview....
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: Michael Keaton Considers the 'Worth' of Human Life Following 9/11 in New Featurette

Collider can exclusively reveal the first featurette for Netflix's upcoming film Worth, and it delves into the lessons that its creators hope that audiences take away from it. In the featurette, Keaton and Ken Feinberg, who he portrayed in the film, discuss the impact of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and the journey that Ken embarked on as he sat down and talked with those family members left behind by victims of the attack.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Rebecca Hall Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether it’s something like big-budget action spectacles like Godzilla vs. Kong and Marvel's Iron Man 3 or timeless romantic comedies like Starter for 10, the list of Rebecca Hall’s best movies is one that is rich and deep as just about anyone else in Hollywood today. She can make us laugh, she can make us cry, and she can make us feel something that we may have never felt before with her acting ability. But, before the British actress goes and does it again with her slate of 2021 new movie releases, let’s take a step back and look at the Rebecca Hall best movies list so far.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy