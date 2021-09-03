OPINION | REVIEW: The Departure

The unfortunate Disney executive who recently got into trouble for referring to the latest film in the MCU as an "experiment" fully deserved the backlash, but had he instead used the word "departure" or "expansion" he might have been much better served. Destin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" -- the first Asian-theme and led adventure in the Marvel canon -- is many things at once, including a superhero origin story, a kung-fu cavalcade, and a kind of traditional wuxia, in which Chinese hero mythology is fused with magical creatures and realms, all while opening all sorts of new narrative doors for the studio.