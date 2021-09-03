'Gateway' a snazzy B-movie
I think some people think movie critics are snobs. And some are, but I don't think that, per capita, there are more snobs among the film reviewing community than in the general population. Most people I know who write about the movies regularly do so because they are enthusiastic about movies in general, and that most of them can appreciate a good B-movie. On Facebook last week, a movie enthusiast friend of mine posted about one of his favorite films, "Out of Africa," noting that it was what I called "a good middlebrow film," which were his favorite kind.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0