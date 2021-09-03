'Wild Indian'
Written, directed, produced, and co-edited by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., "Wild Indian" tells the unsettling story of two men inextricably linked by a violent crime from their childhood. It's a piercing and clear-eyed examination of trauma, guilt and embracing identity rather than running from it. Told through a deeply authentic indigenous perspective, "Wild Indian" contextualizes numerous aspects of the modern American Indian experience while knocking down conventional approaches to indigenous characters and their stories.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0