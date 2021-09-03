Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Wild Indian'

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten, directed, produced, and co-edited by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., "Wild Indian" tells the unsettling story of two men inextricably linked by a violent crime from their childhood. It's a piercing and clear-eyed examination of trauma, guilt and embracing identity rather than running from it. Told through a deeply authentic indigenous perspective, "Wild Indian" contextualizes numerous aspects of the modern American Indian experience while knocking down conventional approaches to indigenous characters and their stories.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bosworth
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Michael Greyeyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Missing Person#American#Ojibwe#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Wild cards

(Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season premiere): This Jason Momoa-led science-fiction drama returns for its sophomore season. An early 21st-century virus (yikes) has wiped out all but two million humans, and the remaining survivors have lost their sight. Centuries later, society has found new ways to interact and live without vision; Momoa’s Baba Voss is a skilled warrior and leader. In season two, he is joined by Dave Bautista, who plays his brother Edo. The cast includes Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, and Archie Madekwe. See has already been renewed for a third season.
Moviescineuropa.org

Wild Roots

In her first feature, Wild Roots [ + ] , which has just world-premiered in Karlovy Vary's East of the West competition, Hungarian director Hajni Kis casts two non-professionals in a story of a broken relationship between father and daughter that they try to mend against all odds. Tibor (former...
MoviesSFGate

'The Night House': Designing the Isolated Home for the Supernatural Thriller

“The Night House” production designer Kathrin Eder jumped at the opportunity to work on David Bruckner’s new supernatural thriller, since the project represented an opportunity for her to flex her creative muscles. The blueprints of the house would also feature heavily as part of the storyline. More from Variety. In...
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

New to Streaming: New York Stories, Jia Zhangke, Wild Indian, Slow Machine & More

Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here. One of the greatest directors to emerge in this young century, Jia Zhangke has captured his native country like few others. The Criterion Channel is now spotlighting his stellar body of work, including the new restoration of his debut Xiao Wu (1997), along with Platform (2000), Unknown Pleasures (2002), The World (2004), Still Life (2006), 24 City (2008), A Touch of Sin (2013), and Mountains May Depart (2015). Also playing is the documentary Jia Zhangke, A Guy from Fenyang from 2014.
Moviesthepitchkc.com

KC’s Gavin Brivik discusses his score for Wild Indian

At its Sundance Film Festival premiere earlier this year, Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.’s drama Wild Indian, out this Friday, earned praise for its masterful use of tension and distinct artistic perspective. The film tells the story of Makwa, a troubled Anishnabe boy who commits an act of violence that sets him on a tumultuous path, and permanently traumatizes his best friend, Ted-O, the only other witness. As an adult, Makwa (Rutherford Falls and Blood Quantum’s Michael Greyeyes) is a successful professional and chilly family man. His barely-repressed sociopathic tendencies cause problems when Ted-O, recently released from jail, confronts him about the truth of their shared past.
Berkeley, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Emotionally raw portrait of Native American sense of loss in ‘Wild Indian’

When Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.’s first full-length feature film, “Wild Indian,” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in February, it was hailed by critics as an auspicious debut for the talented 31-year-old filmmaker. The riveting, emotionally raw movie, available on video on demand starting Friday, Sept. 3,...
Moviesarcamax.com

Review: Native American filmmaker makes promising debut with taut thriller 'Wild Indian'

The main characters in "Wild Indian" are hurting, and their pain dates back centuries. Part tragedy, part thriller, the first feature from Minnesota filmmaker Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. competed in January at the Sundance Film Festival. Its protagonists are, like Corbine, Native Americans. (A member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the writer/director grew up on the Mille Lacs and Bad River reservations.)
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Michael Greyeyes Blumhouse first look deal and Firestarter

Michael Greyeyes is one of those actors who makes you take notice of whatever project he is involved in. His portrayal of Qaletaqa Walker on Fear the Walking Dead was a character I wish we could have seen more of. Deadline is reporting that Greyeyes has recently signed a first-look deal to develop projects with Blumhouse Productions, mainly known for their production of horror films.
Moviesnevadasagebrush.com

The New “Candyman” is Horror Fans’ Dream

It’s been a strange year for the horror genre. From the everyday horror of living through a pandemic to the horrific quality of some of this year’s movies, something enjoyable was needed and welcomed. “Candyman”, fortunately, seems up to the task. The re-created “Candyman”, produced with the help of Jordan...
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott to Star in New York-Lensed Thriller 'Sanctuary' (EXCLUSIVE)

Margaret Qualley will star as a dominatrix opposite Christopher Abbott in the thriller “Sanctuary,” directed by Zachary Wigon (“The Heart Machine”). Shooting just wrapped in New York. Written by “Homecoming’s” co-creator Micah Bloomberg, the film is produced by David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films (“Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler”) with Ilya...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Wild Bunch International Takes World Rights to Venice-Bound ‘Mama, I’m Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Wild Bunch International has acquired world sales rights to Vladimir Bitokov’s “Mama, I’m Home,” which will have its world premiere next month in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival, Variety can reveal. Bitokov’s second feature, which follows his 2018 Karlovy Vary premiere “Deep Rivers,” is a Non-Stop Production and AR Content film produced by two-time Academy Award nominee Alexander Rodnyansky (“Loveless,” “Leviathan”) and Sergey Melkumov. It was written by Maria Izyumova and stars Kseniya Rappoport, Yura Borisov, Ekaterina Shumakova, Alexander Gorchilin, Natalia Pavlenkova, Darren Kushkhov, Mazhit Zhanguzarov and Valeriy Balkizov. “Mama, I’m Home” is the story of a bus driver,...
MoviesL.A. Weekly

New Documentary Explores The Meaning of Hilter

In 1985, Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise centered on a vexed college professor who had pioneered the field of Hitler Studies. It read like satire, but it wasn’t, really. Sebastian Haffner’s book The Meaning of Hitler had been in print for a decade already, and the fecund realm of reflective study has been expanding ever since. This corpus may propagate infinitely, for the simple reason that there’s no final “understanding” of Hitler as a personality or as cultural signifier, and no real way to reduce the Holocaust to any sort of morally graspable interpretation. He and it will always seem incomprehensible to us, and by “us” I don’t mean the many, many millions of Americans who identify as white supremacists/separatists.
Telluride, COtheplaylist.net

‘Belfast’ & ‘King Richard’ Stir Oscar Season At Telluride

TELLURIDE – For those of us lucky enough to attend Cannes, there was a genuine sense of euphoria about returning to an in-person film festival following the pandemic forced cancellation in 2020. Returning to Telluride, which only featured a historic “Nomadland” outdoor screening last year, due to said pandemic, warmed the heart. Obviously, it wasn’t the same. Mandatory masks in all theaters meant it was often more intrusive to speak with other festival goers about their thoughts on the selections than in previous years, but overall there was a collective sense of joy in just how lucky everyone was to return to the annual Colorado cinephile showcase.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

You vs. Wild

Showing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "You vs. Wild" How to make Bear Grylls' life a living hell on You vs. Wild. Viewers of Grylls' new interactive Netflix series can't kill him, but they can make him miserable. Posted Thursday 4/11/19 at 1:38PM EDT. No, you can't kill...
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Guillermo del Toro Is Making a Netflix Horror Anthology

Guillermo del Toro already has his Pinocchio film coming to Netflix, supposedly later this year or in 2022 (an official release date has not been announced). Now his footprint on the service is expanding further with an anthology horror series dubbed Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix’s official announcement...
TV & VideosArkansas Online

PODCASTING: Audio tales ready-made for vacation

Audio drama engages the mind in a way no other kind of storytelling can. Listening to a story unfold through voices and sound effects alone, your brain is forced to fill in the visual blanks and dream the fictional world into being. This makes scripted podcasts a more active and immersive alternative to bingeing another streaming show — and, as a bonus, they're usually free.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy