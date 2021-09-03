Kirkwood resident uses front door camera to thank first responders

KIRKWOOD, Calif. — A Kirkwood resident is turning to technology to keep an eye on her family cabin and to thank the first responders working to protect it. Maureen Nandini Mitra’s family has owned the cabin off Kirkwood Meadows Drive for nearly 20 years. She lives full-time in Berkeley but frequently escapes with her family there, most recently over the Fourth of July weekend. The Caldor Fire now has them fearful of losing it.