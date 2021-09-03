Cancel
Instant Analysis: Buckeyes Escape Minnesota Thanks to Explosive Offense

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
Ohio State overcame a frustrating first half to explode for a fabulous offensive day in a 45-31 win over Minnesota. The Buckeyes opened their 132nd season of football with a victory, pushing their record to 15-0 all-time in season-openers against Big Ten teams. The win was also a 12th straight and 28th in 29 games against the Golden Gophers.

Brendan Gulick, Andrew Lind, Brett Hiltbrand and Adam Prescott delivered their instant analysis from a big day in Minneapolis. Check out what the staff had to say and please subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel for more.

