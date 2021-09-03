Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ex-Oklahoma QB leads SMU into opener vs. Abilene Christian

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 4 days ago

SMU will open the 2021 campaign seemingly on the brink of something special, with the momentum of last season setting the foundation for what could be another year of success. The Mustangs (7-3 in 2020) will host Abilene Christian on Saturday looking to build upon their second consecutive season of seven-plus victories. SMU, which went 10-3 in 2019, is 9-1 at home over the past two seasons and returns the vast majority of its starters.

www.lindyssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Dorrel
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Shane Buechele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Coaches Poll#American Football#Ex Oklahoma Qb#Smu#Ap#Wildcats#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach made the announcement on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference. "Q Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team," Saban said...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLAOL Corp

Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Blunt Message For Alabama Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its triumphant return to the screen for the first weekend of football. That mean the return of beloved analyst Lee Corso. The 86-year-old former head coach did the 2020 season from home due to the pandemic, but he was back on the set this morning.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Comment On Nebraska Fans

We’re only a week into the 2021 college football season and it appears ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has already found himself in trouble with Nebraska’s fan base. While on a conference call with the media on Wednesday afternoon, Herbstreit jokingly said “Nebraska fans hate me.”. Dan Wolken of USA Today...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals SEC Championship predictions

Kirk Herbstreit and College GameDay open the season during Week 0 Saturday with its first show of the year. However, just like any season, Herbstreit revealed some of his predictions during the preseason with his Herbie Awards, and during the broadcast, the analyst revealed his SEC Championship predictions. Herbstreit has...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy