Ex-Oklahoma QB leads SMU into opener vs. Abilene Christian
SMU will open the 2021 campaign seemingly on the brink of something special, with the momentum of last season setting the foundation for what could be another year of success. The Mustangs (7-3 in 2020) will host Abilene Christian on Saturday looking to build upon their second consecutive season of seven-plus victories. SMU, which went 10-3 in 2019, is 9-1 at home over the past two seasons and returns the vast majority of its starters.www.lindyssports.com
