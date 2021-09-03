Queen Anne’s Chorale Fall Season resumes practice
CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s Chorale is pleased to announce its 33rd season with the Fall 2021 semester. Monday night rehearsals begin Sept. 13 at Centreville UMC, 608 Church Hill Road. Each semester begins with an “Open House” to welcome new and returning singers. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m., with rehearsal at 7 p.m. and ending with a brief social. Regular 7 to 9 p.m. weekly rehearsals resume Sept. 20 and run through Nov. 29.www.stardem.com
