One narrowbody aircraft that has gotten people talking and tickles the imagination with new possible routes is the Airbus A321XLR. Launched at the Paris Airshow in 2019 and booking over 450 orders, the aircraft has made a splash. However, one prominent Airbus customer, Delta Air Lines, has not yet pulled the trigger on the aircraft. While it is still possible that Delta could order the type, there is a case against the airline ordering the jets.