The upcoming Demon Slayer video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15th and will be published by SEGA in the West, and while a number of iconic characters from the franchise have been revealed as part of the playable roster for the title, it has thus far largely focused on the Demon Slayer Corps members like Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. According to a new update from developer CyberConnect2, however, demons will in fact feature as part of the playable roster in Versus Mode after a free, post-launch update.