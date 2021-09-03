Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Importance of Being Venice: Here's Why Awards Campaigns Start on the Lido

By Clayton Davis
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Venice Film Festival is the starting pistol of the awards season, but that’s only been the case for the past five years or so. The Lido will unveil the first looks at technical juggernauts like “Dune,” from Warner Bros., and emotional period dramas like “The Power of the Dog,” from Netflix. Venice could unleash all the momentum for the upcoming awards season, sure to be dense — and long again — with an Academy ceremony dated March 27.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Toni Servillo
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Birdman
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Philomena
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Lido#Academy Award#Warner Bros#Roma#European#Italian#Sony Pictures Classics#Spanish#Neon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Trailer: Jane Campion’s First Feature Film Since 2009 Hits Venice This September

Jane Campion fans, take heart. While it’s been a million years since her last feature (2009’s deeply underrated “Bright Star“), she finally returns to the big screen with “The Power Of The Dog. ” which hits the Venice Film Festival this September. Cinephiles will recall Campion’s past success at Venice, as “An Angel At My Table” won the Grand Special Jury Prize there in 1990 (and, some argue, should have won the Golden Lion).
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (Neon) and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in “The Power of the Dog” and Kristen Stewart’s caged Princess Diana in “Spencer” will be in the running for their first Oscar wins. Cumberbatch, who will...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Penelope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Venice Comedy ‘Official Competition’ Sells To UK

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Protagonist Pictures has closed a UK all rights deal with Curzon for Spanish-language pic Official Competition starring Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Oscar Martínez. In Official Competition, Oscar winner Cruz plays renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas, who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who impulsively decides to create an iconic movie. Banderas will star as Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero, and joining them is Argentinian actor Oscar Martínez (The Distinguished Citizen), who plays radical theatre actor Iván Torres. The Spanish-language comedy, directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat from a script they wrote with Andrés Duprat,...
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Female Spanish filmmakers denounce Johnny Depp's award

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI):Spanish women filmmakers have slammed the San Sebastian film festival's decision to award its highest honour to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp who had lost a libel case last year over an article that called him a 'wife-beater'. The filmmakers have condemned the festival's decision stating it shows the international event in poor light.
MoviesPosted by
WWD

Ridley Scott to Receive Cartier Award at Venice Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — British director and producer Ridley Scott will be the recipient of the inaugural Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, running Sept. 1 to 11. Dedicated to a personality who has made an original contribution to contemporary film, the award will be handed over at a ceremony on the evening of Sept. 10 at Palazzo del Cinema’s Sala Grande venue, before the screening of Scott’s new movie “The Last Duel.”More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Premiering out of competition, the film stars Matt Damon,...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Michael Caine Honored at Opening of Fully-Live Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival returned to life in a fully live format Friday after a year-long COVID-forced break, with its traditional rousing dance numbers and a lifetime achievement Crystal Globe for Michael Caine. The versatile two-time Oscar winner prompted his third standing ovation from...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Venice's Alberto Barbera Built Fest Into Awards Season Must-Stop

There is no doubt that Venice these days is the world’s top event to premiere a future Oscar winner, but it wasn’t always like that. When artistic director Alberto Barbera returned to the Lido in 2012 “a lot of things had changed at an international level, driven by transformations due to the digital revolution and the re-organization of production and distribution,” he says.
MoviesNME

Johnny Depp to receive highest honorary award at San Sebastian film festival

Johnny Depp will receive a Donostia Award at this year’s San Sebastian film festival. The Donostia is the festival’s highest honorary award, with Depp described in their official statement as “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors”. He will be presented with the Donostia award at the Kursaal...
Moviesseattlepi.com

How Venice Topper Barbera Earned Variety's Intl. Achievement in Film Award

The Venice Film Festival, after some ups and downs over the years, has been hitting its stride for the past decade thanks to Alberto Barbera, who has steadily steered the event forward by finding ways to make the grand dame’s historic grandeur flourish into a crucially important space for the future of filmmaking.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

At the Venice Film Festival, cinema’s future looks hopeful

Hope for the future of cinema was front of mind for many as the Venice International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday on the Lido. In the face of the delta variant, and the trials those in the global film industry weathered last year, the 78th edition of the oldest festival in the world has returned, with precautions, to celebrate the best of what’s to come in film from both newcomers and established veterans, like Jane Campion and Pedro Almodóvar.“I have the feeling and impression that everyone is willing to come back, ready to start again, ready to release the...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Dune’ and A-listers all set to launch from Venice film fest

Director Denis Villeneuve has been to the world’s top film festivals, from Cannes to Toronto, but Venice holds a special spot. “It’s definitely the most elegant,” Villeneuve said. And, perhaps more importantly, it’s also brought him “a lot of luck in the past.” The festival hosted his 2010 film “Incendies”...
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The 10 Most Anticipated Releases at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Last month’s Cannes may have had its fair share of Oscar hopefuls—The French Dispatch, Annette, *Red Rocket—*but it’s got nothing on the Venice Film Festival. The 78th edition of the star-studded showcase, scheduled to run from September 1 to 11, will feature some of the year’s most eagerly anticipated releases: family sagas, hair-raising slashers, and full-blown historical epics which are due to dominate discussion from now until 2022’s awards season. As opening night approaches, we pick the 10 films to add to your watchlist.
MoviesDeadline

‘Ariaferma’ First Trailer: Toni Servillo & Silvio Orlando Star In Venice Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for Ariaferma, Leonardo Di Costanzo’s Venice Out of Competition drama. Toni Servillo (The Great Beauty) and Silvio Orlando (The Young Pope) star in the movie, which is set in an old prison in a remote and inaccessible area of Italy that is scheduled for closure. Due to bureaucratic mishaps, the transfer of inmates is blocked, and a dozen prisoners wait for their new destinations, watched over by a handful of guards. Their lives feel suspended, and the rules of separation between agents and convicts begin to fray as new relationships form among the remaining men.
MoviesInternational Business Times

Venice Film Festival Reclaiming Its Star-studded Mojo

Venice Film Festival returns to the spotlight Wednesday with an international roster of blockbuster and auteur movies and Hollywood's jet-set poised to face the cameras. Held on the glitzy, beach-lined Lido, the world's oldest film festival will seek to recover some of the glamour lost last year, when coronavirus kept away many participants, including the most red carpet-worthy celebrities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy