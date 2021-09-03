Cancel
Hotels Are Deciding Whether Selling Co-Working Space Instead of Beds Is Worth It 🔒

By Matthew Parsons, Skift
Hoteliers will need to crack new metrics like desk occupancy, pricing plans and even social media credibility to help any co-working venture succeed. As organizations start to embrace distributed work and virtual meetings, the corporate travel and meetings sectors are preparing for change. How will travel managers respond to new patterns of employee mobility? What role will hotels play in catering to distributed workforces and distributed meetings? Can destinations, and airlines, capitalize on the anticipated boom in digital nomads? Does the coming future of work increase or decrease the travel spend?

