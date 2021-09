WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament has upheld the state of emergency along the border with Belarus that was declared last week amid migration pressure. The vote Monday came after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told parliament that the country faces a threat from Russia and Belarus. The state of emergency was declared last week by the president in a step unprecedented in the country’s post-communist history. Morawiecki told the parliament that Poland was seeing “scenarios written in Moscow and Minsk” that threaten Poland’s security and sovereignty. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia — the three European Union nations that border Belarus — accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of pushing migrants from Asia and the Mideast into their countries illegally.