Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Pressure on Fifa to act after England players racially abused in Hungary

By Miguel Delaney
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lblkn_0blORsrG00

The big question now is not just how Fifa will act in the wake of what happened in Budapest but whether more should have been done before.

Hungary were already facing games behind closed doors due to the behaviour of their supporters at Euro 2020 but because that is under Uefa’s jurisdiction rather than Fifa’s, it won’t apply until the next European Championship qualifiers. It seems such a preposterous situation, especially since Uefa are ultimately under Fifa’s umbrella.

The European body justifiably gets criticism for some of their responses to racism but they are at least transparent, accessible and explain the steps that led to their decisions. Many just tend to disagree with the extent of the punishment.

In a statement on Friday, Fifa said: “First and foremost, Fifa strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero tolerance stance for such behaviour in football. Fifa will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday’s Hungary-England game.”

We wait to see what Fifa do. There is pressure now and a spotlight.

The England players weren’t waiting around, though. They’ve already decided their own response. It is to revel in putting it right, to show they won’t be cowed by the worst intimidation or abuse. They will rise way above it – and go way above your team.

It is thoroughly depressing that this is far from the first time England have faced this, or that Gareth Southgate has had to address it, but it did feel like the next step in their approach. That could be heard in the words of John Stones, although he insisted he hadn’t heard any monkey chants. He’d just had to sidestep a flare, having also had drinks thrown at him.

“I think we definitely have the mindset of ‘let the football do the talking’ and tonight we did that.”

It is the best possible response. These lads have admirably said all they possibly can on these actual issues. Southgate himself argued that.

“There’s no more that this group of players and all the staff in fairness can do in the fight against racism. We’re trying to uphold our part of it and other people have got to take the right action to make progress.”

He later expanded: “I don’t think our players can do anything more than they have done over the past two or three years and in trying to get right messages out, make the right stand.

“It’s for other people to protect them, for me to protect them in the main, the authorities to protect them as well, they shouldn’t have to be subjected to any form of racism.”

Southgate did also make a point of saying much of that applied to some of England’s own support base, not least given the boos before Euro 2020. He was also diplomatic enough – and correct – to state that, just as everyday England fans shouldn’t be tarred by the behaviour of the problematic element, the same applies to Hungary.

Many home supporters were hugely apologetic. One emailed The Independent to express his regret about the night.

“I have to say there’s a balance in the crowd, as we know at home, not everyone at home causes problems,” Southgate added.

“Tonight our anthem was really respected remarkably well so it is not fair to criticise all of the Hungarian fans, a lot were generous and behaved themselves extremely well.

“It’s a very similar situation to the one we find at home, I think. The individuals found responsible need to be dealt with, I think there’s evidence people were filmed and we have got to hope that the authorities deal with that in the right way.”

While the actual football seems trivial throughout all this, the players themselves are using it as part of something bigger, and it said something grander about the team. It showed how unified they truly are.

This was why there was never any hint of any England player having reservations about taking the knee. There was none of that. Those who initially wanted to explained their perspective, and all appreciated it.

We saw one positive consequence of that on Thursday night. As the players faced the worst type of abuse and intimidation they looked more together than ever.

We now need to see the consequences for some of the behaviour they were subjected to.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

232K+
Followers
106K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Games Behind#European#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FIFAPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate vows ‘mature’ England will keep fighting battle against racism

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep fighting racism as the England manager praised the “incredibly mature” way his players handled yet another night of shameful abuse. After players were subjected to racism in European Championship qualifiers against Montenegro and Bulgaria in 2019, the Three Lions’ first away match in front of fans since the Covid-19 pandemic began was marred by more.
UEFAwkzo.com

Soccer – England players targeted with racial abuse – reports

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, British broadcasters reported. ITV and Sky Sports said their pitchside reporters heard racist ‘monkey chants’ aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham. England players...
UEFAtothelaneandback.com

“Report it”- Tottenham superstar calls for strong action after Hungary fans racially abuse England players

Harry Kane calls for strong action after England players subjected to racist abuse. According to the Independent, Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane hopes that action is taken after some players were subjected to racial abuse. It was a hostile atmosphere in Budapest, Hungary as several England players were said to be the on the end of vile abuse from the fans.
FIFAPosted by
Daily Herald

Southgate praises character of England's Black players

LONDON -- England coach Gareth Southgate praised the character of Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham and all of his squad's Black players following the latest racist abuse to affect the national team. FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after Sterling and Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants by Hungary fans during England's...
SoccerThe Guardian

Southgate tells players to stay humble as England prepare for Andorra

Gareth Southgate has stressed the importance of humility in victory to his England squad and of not angering rival players or crowds as he urged them to seize every moment in the countdown to the Qatar World Cup, beginning with Sunday’s qualifier against Andorra at Wembley. The manager was delighted...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

5 talking points as England return to Wembley for Andorra qualifier

England return to Wembley for the first since losing the Euro 2020 final when they host Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday. The Three Lions have won their opening four games of Group I and will be heavy favourites to continue that run when they are back under the arch.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

5 Things we learned from England’s Wembley win

England returned to Wembley for the first time since losing the final of Euro 2020 as they eventually ran out comfortable winners over Andorra. A 4-0 World Cup qualification victory maintains the Three Lions’ perfect start to Group I as manager Gareth Southgate rung the changes. Here, the PA news...
Soccerchatsports.com

Gareth Southgate toasts the rousing support given to England goalscorer Bukayo Saka after his Euros heartbreak... and praises the returning Jesse Lingard as 'the brightest spark'

Gareth Southgate believes Bukayo Saka will realise just how popular and supported he is after his emotional return to Wembley against Andorra. Saka marked his 20th birthday and first England appearance on home soil since his heart-breaking end to Euro 2020 with a goalscoring display. Saka's late header, which followed an earlier assist for Jesse Lingard, was greeted by the loudest cheer of the afternoon and the winger was mobbed by his team-mates.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

England fans’ response to Bukayo Saka will boost his confidence – Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate was delighted birthday boy Bukayo Saka was able to feel the love and put his penalty miss behind him with a goal in England’s first match back at Wembley since their Euro 2020 final defeat.While the wounds from the shoot-out loss to Italy will take a long time to heal, the supporters showed their appreciation for an unforgettable summer during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.Saka received the biggest cheer of the lot when the teams were read out before kick-off, with fans unfurling a banner in support of him, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after their penalty...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Poland vs England: We can’t only focus on Robert Lewandowski, says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate knows England cannot just focus on star man Robert Lewandowski if they are to beat nearest challengers Poland and take a huge stride towards World Cup qualification in Warsaw.After securing an impressive 4-0 win against Hungary last Thursday, the Three Lions boss fully rotated his starting line-up as they won by the same scoreline against Andorra on Sunday.Jesse Lingard’s brace was complemented by Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka efforts as England strengthened their grip on Group I as they returned to Wembley for the first time since the Euro 2020 final defeat.Southgate’s side have won all five matches...

Comments / 0

Community Policy