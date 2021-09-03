Column: A crisis in Ethiopia

New York [UN], August 27 (ANI): India on Thursday (local time) said that Ethiopia needs all the support it can get from the international community amid the Tigray crisis. Speaking at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Peace and Security in Africa, India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti said, "There is an urgent need to scale up efforts consistent with UN guiding principles for humanitarian assistance. Ethiopia needs all the support it can get from the international community."The conflict in Tigray is having a severe impact on the civilian population. The fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Ethiopian forces launched a military operation in the conflict-torn region, with Eritrea sending its troops to help Addis Ababa.