3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $990,000

One of the most remarkable lots on Whitewater Lake. Lower level walks out to 121 feet of lightly slopped, sunset facing shoreline. Bring your architect or designer to have this beautiful brick home reach it's full potential. When you do, you will have one of the finest homes on Whitewater Lake. Three bedrooms all on the main floor and plenty of space downstairs. Each floor has it's own natural Fireplace. You can enjoy water sports, fishing and approximately 5.4 miles of shoreline on 705 acre Whitewater Lake. Located near the Kettle Moraine State Forest, experience all that area has to offer with nearby hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross country skiing, and snowmobile trails. This home is only 10 minutes to town for restaurants, shopping, and the University of Whitewater.