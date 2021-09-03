Some foods trigger migraine attacks; try eating whole foods regularly and drinking water
While migraine is not caused by certain foods that we eat, for some people with migraine certain foods can trigger migraine attacks. The foods that can trigger migraine attacks can be different for everyone, but some common suspects include gluten, monosodium glutamate (MSG), alcohol, artificial sweeteners and caffeine. Chocolate is often cited as a trigger, but that’s a debatable point.nortonhealthcare.com
