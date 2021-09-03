Some foods trigger migraine attacks; try eating whole foods regularly and drinking water

Whether you love cornbread, corn chowder, or just enjoy adding some fresh kernels to your favorite salad, corn is a staple food in countless homes around the world. However, it's not just the versatility of this tasty vegetable that makes it such a great addition to meals—it also confers plenty of health benefits even the biggest connoisseurs may not recognize. Read on to discover the side effects of eating corn, according to science. And if you want to revamp your eating habits, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.