Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.18% to 35,377.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 15,345.05. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.27% to 4,536.45. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,399,080 cases with around 642,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,857,930 cases and 439,520 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,804,210 COVID-19 cases with 581,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 218,516,630 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,544,610 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.