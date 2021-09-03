Keanu Reeves Net Worth: In His First Film, the ‘John Wick’ Actor Earned Only $3,000.

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen made a name for himself starring in martial arts movies that originated in the territory, films like Iron Monkey and Ip Man. Throughout his career though he has been tapped to star in American-made studio movies including major releases like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mulan, and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. For American audiences Yen will next be seen in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, which is currently filming now, and speaking in a new interview Yen had high praise for not only the start of the franchise but also its director, saying that his time on the sequel is more fun than any other Hollywood production he's been on.