Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Keanu Reeves Net Worth: In His First Film, the ‘John Wick’ Actor Earned Only $3,000.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves Net Worth: In His First Film, the ‘John Wick’ Actor Earned Only $3,000. Keanu Reeves is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist best known for his performance in the “The Matrix” franchise, which has made over $1.6 billion worldwide. The “John Wick” trilogy, which has become a big office sensation, is the Hollywood star’s most recent success. However, Reaves’ first movie compensation is a far cry from his current fortune.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Keanu Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Film#Actor#American#Matrix#Celebrity Net Worth#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves Is Currently Filming John Wick 4 In Three Countries

Other than the fact that Keanu Reeves is working on both John Wick 4 and The Matrix sequel concurrently, there’s been little new information regarding the two projects over the last year. Now, the Lionsgate panel of CinemaCon has revealed that the actor is back to shooting the former’s next installment in three different countries.
Moviescodelist.biz

Now Keanu Reeves is also dealing with a B-movie battle god

We don’t know anything about the plot of John Wick: Chapter 4, but the movie with Keanu Reeves is sure to crash again. This should be ensured by some cast additions that have recently been confirmed. Among them are, for example, the Asian martial arts experts Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Keanu Reeves Turns 57: Why Fans Love the 'Respectful King'

Keanu Reeves turned 57 on Thursday and is still having a moment -- but fans have loved him for decades. The actor became a trending topic in June 2019 when fans noticed the respect he gives to women asking for photos with him. One Twitter user called him a "respectful king" for giving women their personal space, but that's not the only reason he continues to make headlines.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Keanu Reeves Riding A Horse On The Set Of JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM

Picking-up mere minutes after John Wick: Chapter 2, director Chad Stahelski’s 2019 action film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum sees Keanu Reeves‘ Wick excommunicado from his league of assassins and on the run, with an ever increasing bounty on his head after breaking the house rules of the Continental Hotel (a safe-haven for a secret world of killers). He fights, shoots and pretty much destroys anything that gets in his way as he attempts to escape the never-ending line of killers on his tail as he tries to find a way to save his skin.
MoviesComicBook

John Wick 4: Donnie Yen Says it's More Fun Than Any of his Previous Hollywood Movies

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen made a name for himself starring in martial arts movies that originated in the territory, films like Iron Monkey and Ip Man. Throughout his career though he has been tapped to star in American-made studio movies including major releases like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mulan, and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. For American audiences Yen will next be seen in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, which is currently filming now, and speaking in a new interview Yen had high praise for not only the start of the franchise but also its director, saying that his time on the sequel is more fun than any other Hollywood production he's been on.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Matrix: Resurrections Star Admits He Was Starstruck By Keanu Reeves

Looking at how rapidly he’s been climbing the Hollywood ranks over the last few years, you’d have thought that being starstruck was a thing of the past for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Having broken out with an Emmy-winning turn in Watchmen, the 35-year-old has a slew of exciting projects in various stages of production or development.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet Is Celebrating Keanu Reeves’ Birthday

Happy birthday, Keanu Reeves! It’s not easy to maintain an A-list career over the course of five separate decades, not to mention being universally beloved, but somehow Reeves has managed it. From Bill & Ted to Speed to The Matrix to John Wick, the Canadian star has more classic movies under his belt than most actors in the business—and he’s got a bunch more major projects on the way, too.
Moviescodelist.biz

Not only the fans love Keanu Reeves · KINO.de

Keanu Reeves is not only extremely popular with his fans. The actor also impressed his colleagues during the “Matrix 4” shoot. This year we should be with “Matrix 4“Expect another sequel to the cult science fiction film. Allegedly the newest part is supposed to be titled “Matrix Resurrections”. In addition to Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss will also return as Trinity. At the same time, there are a lot of new characters waiting for us that we don’t know much about yet.
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Keanu Reeves’ 10 best movies ranked

Keanu Reeves turns 57 today. As an actor, director and producer, his films earned him global movie-stardom and made billions at the box office. To wish the film icon a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his. We’ll cover plenty of the hits you know and love,...
Moviesd1softballnews.com

when movies with Keanu Reeves come out

Matrix 4 finally has a title. Despite the first film, written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, is out now 22 years ago, Matrix it is still today one of the most popular film sagas by the public. Almost twenty years after the last feature film, which closed the original trilogy – dated 2003 – a new sequel will continue the story of Neo, reinterpreted by Keanu Reeves. And finally, on the occasion of the CinemaCon of Las Vegas, the title was made official, which had already leaked in recent months. The awaited fourth chapter will come out as Matrix: Resurrections.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

How Keanu Reeves Defied All Expectations

Showbiz careers have no logic because there are too many unpredictable factors: audiences’ fickle tastes, industry perceptions and, of course, luck. But even given the elusive nature of career success, Keanu Reeves is unique. For one thing, he is stronger than ever after a 35-year career, showing a longevity that...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Happy birthday, Keanu Reeves! The 5 best films of the actor

Keanu Reeves He turns 57 today and we want to highlight some of the high points of a successful career that never changed the values ​​of this charismatic human being full of good intentions. Many times he demonstrated his solidarity with other people and his humble view of the human condition made him one of Hollywood’s favorite personalities. Everyone loves Keanu!
Moviescodelist.biz

“Mortal Kombat” star joins the action film with Keanu Reeves · KINO.de

“John Wick 4” is slowly turning into a promising sequel, at least as far as the cast is concerned: Now even Hiroyuki Sanada is involved. Shortly before the start of the shooting of the fourth “John Wick” with Keanu Reeves in the title role as Super Assassin, the news piles up: One star after the other uses the opportunity to join one of the most successful action series of the past few years. After “ES” star Bill Skarsgård and martial arts superstar Donnie Yen, there is now another newcomer that has it all: As Collider reports, the Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada will also be part of the cast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy