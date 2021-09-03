Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEcOA_0blONYG000
Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba continue to keep the transfer rumour mill buzzing (Fredrikh Hagen/Anthony Devlin/PA)

What the papers say

Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.

Real are also keen on winning the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Marca says, despite Manchester United having been installed as favourites in that battle due to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s pulling power. Chelsea’s hopes in that race are said by the Daily Mail to have suffered a setback owing to Haaland’s rumoured wage demands of £825,000 per week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWBw5_0blONYG000
Could Serge Aurier be about to switch from Tottenham to arch-rivals Arsenal? (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) (PA Wire)

Serge Aurier would be open to a move to Arsenal after ending his time with rivals Tottenham on deadline day, Sky Sports reports. The 28-year-old terminated his contract with Spurs a year early on Tuesday, and prospective deals with clubs in France, Russia and Turkey could not be finalised. Arsenal are among several clubs aware of the Ivory Coast defender’s desire to stay in England.

Chelsea came close to signing 22-year-old France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla but the deal fell through, according to the Spanish Football Podcast. The Blues were willing to pay £47million for Kounde but Sevilla insisted they go to £68m to pay his full release clause, and Chelsea were not willing to budge. Kounde is now said to be furious at Sevilla’s management, and is not taking their calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oaPC_0blONYG000
Edinson Cavani, pictured, was one of five players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held onto in the transfer window (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked five players from leaving the club in the summer window, the Daily Mirror reports. Full-back Diogo Dalot had been linked with a loan move to Borussia Dortmund, midfielder Donny Van De Beek wanted a loan spell at Everton, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial were linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, and Sweden Under-21 international Anthony Elanga had also wanted to go elsewhere on loan. While several want-away players were concerned about their match-time prospects given Ronaldo‘s arrival, Solskjaer stood firm as he sought to bolster his squad to try to finally bring silverware to Old Trafford again this season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kyle Walker-Peters: Southampton’s 24-year-old English defender is staying put for now, but Everton were making enquiries late in the transfer window, The Daily Telegraph reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRf7R_0blONYG000
Wolves may be set to sweeten terms for Adama Traore after he missed the chance to move to Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Adama Traore: Wolves are “revisiting” the 25-year-old winger’s situation at the club after rejecting two summer bids from Tottenham for him, Birmingham live says.

Mariano Diaz: The 28-year-old Spanish striker was set to join Valencia from Real Madrid but his agent said “something strange happened” to prevent the move, according to El Partidazo de Cope.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Serge Aurier
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Manchester United#Spanish#French#The Daily Mail#Arsenal#Tottenham#Sky Sports#Spurs#Gunnar#Borussia Dortmund#Old Trafford#Southampton#English#The Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Ronaldo, Foden, Camavinga, Neymar, Kessie

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has demanded £500,000 a week to sign a new contract at Anfield. (Sunday Mirror) Aston Villa will look to make a move for Juventus' 23-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie. (Sun on Sunday) Paris St-Germain spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about a move from Juventus...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Pogba: Varane arrival positive for Man Utd

Paul Pogba says France teammate Raphael Varane has settled quickly at Manchester United. The former Real Madrid defender made a winning a debut with United at Wolves last week. Pogba, speaking with TF1, said: “The arrival of Raph is always positive, especially for the club. "We have a very good...
UEFAfearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Erling Haaland Named UEFA Forward of the Season

Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday. The Champions League draw took place yesterday. As the clocks struck 18:00 CET, football fans around the world gathered around their TV screens in anticipation, waiting anxiously to see which galactic clubs would be pitted against each other. Unfortunately, as always, UEFA chose to drag out the experience as much as possible by taking the time between each pot to award UEFA’s awards for the 2020-21 season.
SoccerYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paris SG Investigates Erling Haaland to Replace Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain is dealing with Real Madrid’s persistence who wants to land Kylian Mbappé this summer rather than playing the waiting for next year when his contract expires. Should the capital club decide to accept Real Madrid’s second offer of a reported 170-million with 10-million in bonuses, the Ligue 1...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Transfer news LIVE: Real Madrid look to make late swoop for Kylian Mbappe after submitting £137m bid for the PSG star while Manchester United are in 'pole position' to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer

The summer transfer window is reaching its crescendo with clubs throughout Europe looking to finalise their squads before the ever-approaching deadline. Premier League clubs have until 11pm on August 31 to get their deals over the line, with the future of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane set to be the major talking point until the window's closure.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester United “in pole position” to land Erling Haaland

Manchester United are reportedly “in pole position” to land Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next summer. The Norwegian forward has been an unstoppable force since moving to the Bundesliga in 2020, but his ambitions to play on a bigger stage are well known. All of Europe’s elite clubs will be in for his services, but it appears that currently the Red Devils lead the pack in the race of potentially the next great generational goalscorer.
SoccerTelegraph

Exclusive: PSG sound out Erling Haaland to replace Kylian Mbappe

Paris St-Germain are attempting to make an incredible last-minute swoop to replace Kylian Mbappé with Erling Haaland in what could complete one of the most remarkable ends to a transfer window in history. Telegraph Sport understands PSG have sounded out Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola over whether or not the striker...
MLSESPN

PSG eye Lewandowski, Haaland, Richarlison if Mbappe joins Real Madrid - sources

Paris Saint-Germain will eye bids for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, and Everton's Richarlison should Kylian Mbappe make the move to Real Madrid. PSG have yet to fully agree a deal for the transfer of Mbappe after Madrid's second offer of €180 million, and the discussions continued...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham open talks for £40m McKennie

Madrid up Mbappe bid to £145.6m (Sky Sports) Man City want Ronaldo for free (Corriere dello Sport) Tottenham open talks for £40m McKennie (Independent) PSG demand €220m for Mbappe (Le Parisien) PSG chief Al-Khelaifi closes door on Ronaldo transfer. Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has dismissed suggestions that the French...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man Utd still want Erling Haaland despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are still targetting Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, despite completing a sensational reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in the last week of the transfer window, according to reports. The young forward is one of Europe’s hottest properties at the moment and according to ESPN, he remains the club’s priority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy