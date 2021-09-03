Cancel
Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’: He Flaunts a Fake Baby Bump and Gets Blasted by Netizens [Photos].

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X’s ‘Montero’: He Flaunts a Fake Baby Bump and Gets Blasted by Netizens [Photos]. Nas X didn’t hold back when it came to responding to harsh comments. To promote and announce his next music album “Montero,” Lil Nas X wore a fake baby bump on Thursday. The post, however, did not go over well with the internet community.

