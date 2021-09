Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Wellbeing and fitness news. The “exercise snacking” movement, pioneered by Nike trainer Joe Holder, suggests we can hit our fitness goals by engaging in short bursts of activity – and it’s never felt more relevant. Having become accustomed to living-room workouts over the past year, the thought of attending an hour-long class can now feel onerous. Rapid sessions can be effective – especially when they have an anaerobic (muscular) focus, which tires the body quickly, says Jim Pate, senior physiologist and lab manager at London fitness clinic CHHP. Want to sculpt a six-pack in the time it takes to boil pasta? These apps will get your blood pumping in 15 minutes or less.