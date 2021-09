Mercer played three games in the fall including two against FBS opponents and lost all three. Knowing that makes their 5-6 overall a little more palatable. The Bears wound up going 5-3 in the spring. Going in to their last game against Samford, the Bears had an outside chance to win the Southern Conference if a couple games broke their way. Mercer wound up losing that game, but it gives them hope that they can take the next step this year.